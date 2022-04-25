https://sputniknews.com/20220425/neo-nazis-plotting-to-assassinate-solovyev-also-planned-to-kill-sputnik-editor-in-chief-others-fsb-1095042255.html
Sputnik's Chief Was on Neo-Nazi Kill List, Suspects Took Orders From Ukraine’s Security Service: FSB
The neo-Nazis detained by the Russian security services over a plot to kill television and radio host Vladimir Solovyev also planned to assassinate Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, television presenter and Rossiya Segodnya media group head Dmitry Kiselyev, and others, including political talk show duo Olga Skabeyeva and Evgeny Popov and Tigran Keosayan, Simonyan's husband."Killings of who?" an FSB agent asked."Killings of people engaged in propaganda - Solovyev, Kiselyev, Skabeyeva, Popov, etc. Keosayan and Simonyan," the suspect said.Another suspect confirmed to an interrogator in the video that the group had received instructions from the Ukrainian Security Service to kill Solovyev.
Commenting on the assassination plot earlier Monday, President Putin said it showed that Ukrainian and Western attempts to sow division in Russian society and break the country up from the inside had failed, and that they had shifted to a "policy of terror" instead.
The neo-Nazis detained by the Russian security services over a plot to kill television and radio host Vladimir Solovyev also planned to assassinate Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, television presenter and Rossiya Segodnya media group head Dmitry Kiselyev, and others, including political talk show duo Olga Skabeyeva and Evgeny Popov and Tigran Keosayan, Simonyan's husband.
"During the period between January and March of 2022, I came to the apartment where discussions were held in my presence about setting fire to cars with symbols supporting the special operation, as well as military recruitment offices. Apart from that, killings," one of the accused said.
"Killings of who?" an FSB agent asked.
"Killings of people engaged in propaganda - Solovyev, Kiselyev, Skabeyeva, Popov, etc. Keosayan and Simonyan," the suspect said.
Another suspect confirmed to an interrogator in the video that the group had received instructions from the Ukrainian Security Service to kill Solovyev.