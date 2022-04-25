https://sputniknews.com/20220425/neo-nazis-plotting-to-assassinate-solovyev-also-planned-to-kill-sputnik-editor-in-chief-others-fsb-1095042255.html

Sputnik's Chief Was on Neo-Nazi Kill List, Suspects Took Orders From Ukraine’s Security Service: FSB

Sputnik's Chief Was on Neo-Nazi Kill List, Suspects Took Orders From Ukraine’s Security Service: FSB

Commenting on the assassination plot earlier Monday, President Putin said it showed that Ukrainian and Western attempts to sow division in Russian society and... 25.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-25T14:08+0000

2022-04-25T14:08+0000

2022-04-25T14:49+0000

plot

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095042596_25:0:1227:676_1920x0_80_0_0_6316fd0b217174e42eb8f952ffce593e.png

The neo-Nazis detained by the Russian security services over a plot to kill television and radio host Vladimir Solovyev also planned to assassinate Sputnik and RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, television presenter and Rossiya Segodnya media group head Dmitry Kiselyev, and others, including political talk show duo Olga Skabeyeva and Evgeny Popov and Tigran Keosayan, Simonyan's husband."Killings of who?" an FSB agent asked."Killings of people engaged in propaganda - Solovyev, Kiselyev, Skabeyeva, Popov, etc. Keosayan and Simonyan," the suspect said.Another suspect confirmed to an interrogator in the video that the group had received instructions from the Ukrainian Security Service to kill Solovyev.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

plot