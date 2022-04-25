https://sputniknews.com/20220425/russian-journo-marked-for-assassination-says-murder-plot-linked-directly-to-ukraines-zelensky-1095039168.html

Vladimir Solovyev, Russian Journo Marked for Assassination, Says Plot Linked 'Directly' to Zelensky

On Monday, Russia's Federal Security Service announced that it had arrested members of an international neo-Nazi group cooperating with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Vladimir Solovyev, the Russian media personality whom Russia's FSB said had been marked for assassination, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may have been directly involved in the plot.Solovyev said the plot uncovered by the FSB made clear that he was the Ukrainian president's "favourite journalist.""For some reason I drive him mad," he said.Solovyev said he has been concerned about his security for some time due to threats against his life by Zelensky and others, but said he didn't notice any surveillance by the plotters or the FSB. "No, I didn't notice anything. There weren't any signs of anything, which speaks to the professionalism and precision of the work of the relevant authorities," he said.Solovyev said he only found out about the plans to assassinate him when the FSB made its announcement on Monday morning. He thanked the security service for its work.The Russian domestic security agency announced earlier in the day that they had arrested Russian members of "National Socialism/White Power", an international neo-Nazi group, who were planning to kill Solovyev on the instructions of the Security Service of Ukraine. The detained members of the neo-Nazi organizations have given confessions on the plot, and indicated that they plan to flee abroad after killing the journalist.In searches of the arrested individuals' homes, investigators reportedly found an improvised explosive device, Molotov Cocktails, multiple pistols, a sawed off hunting rifle, a grenade and over one thousand rounds of ammunition. Narcotics, fake Ukrainian passports and various ultraright literature and paraphernalia was also discovered, according to the FSB.President Vladimir Putin mentioned the plot in a briefing with officials from the Russian Prosecutor's Office on Monday, saying it was linked to the failure of Ukrainian and Western officials and media to turn Russians against the government."...They have switched to a policy of terror - to preparations to kill our journalists. And here it should be noted that we know the names of the curators from Western services, primarily of course, from the US Central Intelligence Agency, who work with Ukrainian security agencies, and who, apparently, give such advice," Putin said.

