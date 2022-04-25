https://sputniknews.com/20220425/fsb-detains-neo-nazis-plotting-to-kill-russian-journalist-solovyev-on-kiev-instructions-1095038566.html
FSB Detains 'Neo-Nazis' Plotting to Kill Russian Journalist Solovyev on Kiev Instructions
"Russia's FSB, together with the Investigative Committee, detained a group of members of the Russian 'neo-Nazi' terrorist organization 'National Socialism/White Power' that planned the murder of famous journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement.The members of the group have confessed to preparing the journalist's murder, the statement read, adding that the collection of evidence of the criminal activities of the detainees continues.Media personalities in this present difficult environment should have protection, says Vladimir Solovyov, head of the Russian Union of Journalists. He was commenting on the planned assassination of his namesake, presenter of the Rossiya 1 TV channel, Vladimir Solovyov. Solovyov believes that large corporations such as Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV have their own security service and said: "I think media personalities already have such protection."Vladimir Solovyov is a Russian journalist and public figure, TV and radio presenter, author of documentaries and books, candidate of economic sciences. Winner of several awards, including state awards.
12:31 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 25.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - "Neo-Nazis" from "National Socialism/White Power" (banned in Russia), who planned the murder of prominent Russian journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of Kiev, were detained on Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
"Russia's FSB, together with the Investigative Committee, detained a group of members of the Russian 'neo-Nazi' terrorist organization 'National Socialism/White Power' that planned the murder of famous journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement
The members of the group have confessed to preparing the journalist's murder, the statement read, adding that the collection of evidence of the criminal activities of the detainees continues.
Media personalities in this present difficult environment should have protection, says Vladimir Solovyov, head of the Russian Union of Journalists. He was commenting on the planned assassination of his namesake, presenter of the Rossiya 1 TV channel, Vladimir Solovyov.
"We know about the situation. Of course, it’s good that the special services worked so quickly, that these people were detained, that they confessed to such a plan, and of course, in such a difficult situation, it would be worthwhile for well-known media personalities to have protection,” Solovyov said.
Solovyov believes that large corporations such as Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV have their own security service and said: "I think media personalities already have such protection."
Vladimir Solovyov is a Russian journalist and public figure, TV and radio presenter, author of documentaries and books, candidate of economic sciences. Winner of several awards, including state awards.