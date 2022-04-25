https://sputniknews.com/20220425/fsb-detains-neo-nazis-plotting-to-kill-russian-journalist-solovyev-on-kiev-instructions-1095038566.html

FSB Detains 'Neo-Nazis' Plotting to Kill Russian Journalist Solovyev on Kiev Instructions

"Russia's FSB, together with the Investigative Committee, detained a group of members of the Russian 'neo-Nazi' terrorist organization 'National Socialism/White Power' that planned the murder of famous journalist Vladimir Solovyov on the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service," the FSB said in a statement.The members of the group have confessed to preparing the journalist's murder, the statement read, adding that the collection of evidence of the criminal activities of the detainees continues.Media personalities in this present difficult environment should have protection, says Vladimir Solovyov, head of the Russian Union of Journalists. He was commenting on the planned assassination of his namesake, presenter of the Rossiya 1 TV channel, Vladimir Solovyov. Solovyov believes that large corporations such as Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV have their own security service and said: "I think media personalities already have such protection."Vladimir Solovyov is a Russian journalist and public figure, TV and radio presenter, author of documentaries and books, candidate of economic sciences. Winner of several awards, including state awards.

