Putin: Russia Knows Names of CIA Curators Advising Neo-Nazis to Assassinate Russian Journalist
10:55 GMT 25.04.2022 (Updated: 11:38 GMT 25.04.2022)
Fighters from Ukraine's ultranationalist battalions, integrated into the National Guard, have been implicated in grizzly criminal acts against captured Russian soldiers, Ukrainian civilians and even Ukrainian army servicemen.
Russia knows the names of the Western intelligence personnel curating Ukraine's neo-Nazi fighters, who are being encouraged to engage in criminal acts, such as plans to murder Russian journalists, President Vladimir Putin has announced.
"This morning the organs of the Federal Security Service [FSB] prevented an attempt by a terrorist group to kill a well-known Russian journalist. Of course they will deny this now, but the facts and the evidence are irrefutable," Putin said at a briefing with officials from the Prosecutor's Office on Monday.
"Since they are failing to achieve their goals in the [Russian] information space - bamboozling their own citizens, of course, by using their monopolistic position in the information space in their own countries and some other states, but failing here, in Russia, they has switched to a policy of terror - to preparations to kill our journalists. And here it should be noted that we know the names of the curators from Western services, primarily of course, from the US Central Intelligence Agency, who work with Ukrainian security agencies, and who, apparently, give such advice," Putin said.
"Here is their attitude toward the rights of journalists, to the dissimination of information, their attitude to human rights in general. They care only about their own rights -someone from their imperial ambitions, someone else [out of habit] from their colonial times. But this won't work in Russia," he assured.
Putin asked investigators to gather details on such crimes, identify their organizers and perpetrators, and gather the necessary evidence to engage in court proceedings, including in international courts.
"I want to emphasize that such a base of evidence should be gathered for all the crimes of the neo-Nazis and their accomplices, starting with the 2014 coup in Kiev, which paved the way for civil war, bloodshed and violence in Ukraine," he said.
Putin also demanded decisive measures to be taken to stop provocations against the Russian military by foreign media, and said creating division in Russian society and trying to break the country up from the inside were among the West's main priorities. So far, these efforts have failed, he said.
Putin also commented on economic and business matters, asking state organs to allow those foreign companies which have stayed in Russia despite facing pressures to leave to operate in peace, and ordering them to protect businesses in general from "excessive control" by the state.
Earlier in the day on Monday, the FSB announced that they had arrested members of a neo-Nazi organization which planned to assassinate Vladimir Solovyev, a well-known Russian television and radio journalist and Putin ally.