Putin: Russia Knows Names of CIA Curators Advising Neo-Nazis to Assassinate Russian Journalist

Russia knows the names of the Western intelligence personnel curating Ukraine's neo-Nazi fighters, who are being encouraged to engage in criminal acts, such as plans to murder Russian journalists, President Vladimir Putin has announced."This morning the organs of the Federal Security Service [FSB] prevented an attempt by a terrorist group to kill a well-known Russian journalist. Of course they will deny this now, but the facts and the evidence are irrefutable," Putin said at a briefing with officials from the Prosecutor's Office on Monday."Here is their attitude toward the rights of journalists, to the dissimination of information, their attitude to human rights in general. They care only about their own rights -someone from their imperial ambitions, someone else [out of habit] from their colonial times. But this won't work in Russia," he assured.Putin asked investigators to gather details on such crimes, identify their organizers and perpetrators, and gather the necessary evidence to engage in court proceedings, including in international courts.Putin also demanded decisive measures to be taken to stop provocations against the Russian military by foreign media, and said creating division in Russian society and trying to break the country up from the inside were among the West's main priorities. So far, these efforts have failed, he said.Putin also commented on economic and business matters, asking state organs to allow those foreign companies which have stayed in Russia despite facing pressures to leave to operate in peace, and ordering them to protect businesses in general from "excessive control" by the state.Earlier in the day on Monday, the FSB announced that they had arrested members of a neo-Nazi organization which planned to assassinate Vladimir Solovyev, a well-known Russian television and radio journalist and Putin ally.

