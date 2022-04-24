https://sputniknews.com/20220424/bill-murray-crossed-a-line-while-getting-hands-on-touchy-with-women-during-filming---media-1095016196.html

Bill Murray 'Crossed a Line' While Getting 'Hands-On Touchy' With Women During Filming - Media

One source reportedly said that while Murray "loves women" and is "always flirting", it is "always couched in comedy". 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

American movie star Bill Murray apparently got a bit "touchy" with the ladies on the set of the upcoming comedy-drama film "Being Mortal", the New York Post’s Page Six reports, citing an unnamed source.As the newspaper points out, this revelation comes after a complaint for "inappropriate behavior" got filed against Murray last week, and the movie’s filming ended up being suspended.Another source also reportedly suggested that Murray "loves women and loves to flirt, he enjoys poetry and romance, he’s always flirting, but it is always couched in comedy"."It isn’t clear if he crossed a line," the second source added.Earlier this week, after media reported the complaint against Murray, the son of Hollywood star Richard Dreyfuss, Ben, shared a story of how Murray "had a meltdown" during the making of 1991 comedy "What About Bob?" after producer Laura Ziskin denied him the extra day off he wanted.According to a claim made by Ben on Twitter, said incident involved Murray ripping off the glasses of Ziskin’s face and throwing an ashtray at Richard Dreyfuss when the latter complained about Bill’s behavior.

