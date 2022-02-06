Watch Actor Bill Murray Make Incredible No-Look Shot at Golf Tournament – Video
© AFP 2022 / JED JACOBSOHNActor Bill Murray plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club on February 03, 2022 in Pebble Beach, California
The star of Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Lost in Translation has been a fan of golf ever since he was a child. During his teenage years, Murray worked as a caddy in order to fund his education at a Jesuit high school.
Actor Bill Murray has proved that he is as great at golf as he is at acting. The 71-year-old has made waves on social media after a video was posted online showing the Oscar nominee making an incredible golf shot while playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am professional golf tournament.
The actor made the shot without even looking at the ball and then tossed his club nonchalantly during the celebration.
Ladies and gentlemen, Bill Murray. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/o5CVvxJRJp— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 5, 2022
The video sparked a torrent of comments on social media, with netizens praising Murray.
Totally thought he was going to bust this one out. pic.twitter.com/4Tyewvrpez— Rivera21112🇵🇷 (@Rivera21112) February 6, 2022
The actor, who is a big fan of golf and frequently participates in tournaments, often ends up in viral videos. Earlier this month, he "helped" his rival golfer Chris Stroud by singing Happy Birthday while the Stroud was preparing to take a shot.
A birthday serenade on the first tee for @ChrisStroudPGA courtesy of Bill Murray. pic.twitter.com/HsXDnwMzib— PGA TOUR LIVE (@PGATOURLIVE) February 3, 2022
Other videos show the actor goofing around on the course and interacting with the audience.
Bill Murray at Pebble Beach is the best.pic.twitter.com/3WU3StRe80— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) February 1, 2022