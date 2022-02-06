Watch Actor Bill Murray Make Incredible No-Look Shot at Golf Tournament – Video

Registration was successful!
The star of Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation has been a fan of golf ever since he was a child. During his teenage years Murray worked as a caddy in order to fund his education at a Jesuit high school.
Actor Bill Murray has proved that he is as great at golf as he is at acting. The 71-year-old has made waves on social media after a video was posted online showing the Oscar nominee making an incredible golf shot while playing at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am professional golf tournament.The actor made the shot without even looking at the ball and then tossed his club nonchalantly during the celebration.The video sparked a torrent of comments on social media, with netizens praising Murray.The actor, who is a big fan of golf and frequently participates in tournaments, often ends up in viral videos. Earlier this month, he "helped" his rival golfer Chris Stroud by singing Happy Birthday while the Stroud was preparing to take a shot.Other videos show the actor goofing around on the course and interacting with the audience.
14:20 GMT 06.02.2022
The star of Groundhog Day, Ghostbusters, and Lost in Translation has been a fan of golf ever since he was a child. During his teenage years, Murray worked as a caddy in order to fund his education at a Jesuit high school.
Actor Bill Murray has proved that he is as great at golf as he is at acting. The 71-year-old has made waves on social media after a video was posted online showing the Oscar nominee making an incredible golf shot while playing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am professional golf tournament.
The actor made the shot without even looking at the ball and then tossed his club nonchalantly during the celebration.


The video sparked a torrent of comments on social media, with netizens praising Murray.

The actor, who is a big fan of golf and frequently participates in tournaments, often ends up in viral videos. Earlier this month, he "helped" his rival golfer Chris Stroud by singing Happy Birthday while the Stroud was preparing to take a shot.


Other videos show the actor goofing around on the course and interacting with the audience.
