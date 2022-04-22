https://sputniknews.com/20220422/report-bill-murray-under-investigation-for-inappropriate-behavior-his-movie-production-suspended-1094977879.html

Report: Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behaviour', Movie Production Suspended

Report: Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behaviour', Movie Production Suspended

Actor and comedian Bill Murray was set to star in the movie "Being Mortal", directed by Aziz Ansari. The production began on 28 March 2022. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-22T18:19+0000

2022-04-22T18:19+0000

2022-04-22T18:46+0000

viral

society

bill murray

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094977854_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_f5ecae0a031ff66318adef81e42db8bf.jpg

Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of the new film "Being Mortal" after its star Bill Murray was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" on set.An investigation into the allegations has been launched, Deadline reported, citing sources.The report did not disclose who made the complaint, only noting that it was in regard to Murray only, with director Aziz Ansari and co-star Seth Rogen not involved.The details of Murray's alleged "inappropriate behaviour" have also not been specified.It's unclear when the production will resume, with the studio saying it does not comment on active investigations.Murray is no stranger to similar accusations. Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss described him as a "drunken bully", claiming that Murray once threw an ashtray at his face. Shortly after the Deadline reported on the complaint that got "Being Mortal" frozen, Dreyfuss' son, Ben, took to Twitter to elaborate.The late writer and producer Laura Ziskin alleged in 2003 that Murray made threatening comments to her.Representatives for Murray have not commented on the situation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, society, bill murray