Report: Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behaviour', Movie Production Suspended
Actor and comedian Bill Murray was set to star in the movie "Being Mortal", directed by Aziz Ansari. The production began on 28 March 2022. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of the new film "Being Mortal" after its star Bill Murray was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" on set.An investigation into the allegations has been launched, Deadline reported, citing sources.The report did not disclose who made the complaint, only noting that it was in regard to Murray only, with director Aziz Ansari and co-star Seth Rogen not involved.The details of Murray's alleged "inappropriate behaviour" have also not been specified.It's unclear when the production will resume, with the studio saying it does not comment on active investigations.Murray is no stranger to similar accusations. Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss described him as a "drunken bully", claiming that Murray once threw an ashtray at his face. Shortly after the Deadline reported on the complaint that got "Being Mortal" frozen, Dreyfuss' son, Ben, took to Twitter to elaborate.The late writer and producer Laura Ziskin alleged in 2003 that Murray made threatening comments to her.Representatives for Murray have not commented on the situation.
Report: Bill Murray Under Investigation For 'Inappropriate Behaviour', Movie Production Suspended

18:19 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 22.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Chris PizzelloBill Murray speaks at the Governors Awards on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.
Bill Murray speaks at the Governors Awards on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
© AP Photo / Chris Pizzello
Actor and comedian Bill Murray was set to star in the movie "Being Mortal", directed by Aziz Ansari. The production began on 28 March 2022.
Searchlight Pictures has suspended production of the new film "Being Mortal" after its star Bill Murray was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" on set.
An investigation into the allegations has been launched, Deadline reported, citing sources.
The report did not disclose who made the complaint, only noting that it was in regard to Murray only, with director Aziz Ansari and co-star Seth Rogen not involved.
The details of Murray's alleged "inappropriate behaviour" have also not been specified.
It's unclear when the production will resume, with the studio saying it does not comment on active investigations.
“After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time,” Searchlight Pictures wrote in a letter to the crew explaining the shutdown, cited by New York Post. "We are truly grateful to all of you for everything you’ve put into this project.”
Murray is no stranger to similar accusations. Oscar-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss described him as a "drunken bully", claiming that Murray once threw an ashtray at his face. Shortly after the Deadline reported on the complaint that got "Being Mortal" frozen, Dreyfuss' son, Ben, took to Twitter to elaborate.

"Bill Murray had a meltdown during What About Bob because he wanted an extra day off and Laura said no and ripped off her glasses off her face and my dad complained about his behavior and Bill Murray threw an ashtray at him," he tweeted. "Everyone walked off the production and flew back to LA and it only resumed after Disney hired some bodyguards to physically separate my dad and Bill Murray in between takes."

The late writer and producer Laura Ziskin alleged in 2003 that Murray made threatening comments to her.
“Bill … threatened to throw me across the parking lot and then broke my sunglasses and threw them across the parking lot,” she told Los Angeles Times.
Representatives for Murray have not commented on the situation.
