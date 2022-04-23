https://sputniknews.com/20220423/piers-morgan-somewhat-uncensored--1094982849.html
The communications director for former US President Donald Trump provided NBC News with footage that appeared to refute media provocateur Piers Morgan’s claim... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
The purportedly “explosive” ending to Piers Morgan’s new interview with former US President Donald Trump may not live up to its expectations after new audio provided to NBC News by Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director.“Yeah,” Trump says in agreement.On Thursday, Trump issued a statement via Save America PAC in which he blasted the British broadcaster as being “caught red-handed” in twisting the truth.
00:19 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 00:20 GMT 23.04.2022)
The communications director for former US President Donald Trump provided NBC News with footage that appeared to refute media provocateur Piers Morgan’s claim that 45 stormed off the set. While Morgan’s edited footage appeared to show a tense end to the interview, it seems the men actually parted on good terms.
The purportedly “explosive” ending to Piers Morgan
’s new interview with former US President Donald Trump
may not live up to its expectations after new audio provided to NBC News
by Taylor Budowich
, Trump’s communications director.
“That was a great interview,” Morgan is overheard saying, as reported by the outlet.
“Yeah,” Trump says in agreement.
On Thursday, Trump issued a statement via Save America PAC in which he blasted the British broadcaster as being “caught red-handed” in twisting the truth.
“[T]he interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles,” Trump concluded.