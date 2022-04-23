International
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/piers-morgan-somewhat-uncensored--1094982849.html
Piers Morgan [Somewhat] Uncensored
Piers Morgan [Somewhat] Uncensored
The communications director for former US President Donald Trump provided NBC News with footage that appeared to refute media provocateur Piers Morgan’s claim... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T00:19+0000
2022-04-23T00:20+0000
piers morgan
donald trump
uk
us
ted rall
cartoons
interview
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982337_0:121:1200:796_1920x0_80_0_0_0be653f5bb5e76d01c1ffde56e37516e.jpg
The purportedly “explosive” ending to Piers Morgan’s new interview with former US President Donald Trump may not live up to its expectations after new audio provided to NBC News by Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director.“Yeah,” Trump says in agreement.On Thursday, Trump issued a statement via Save America PAC in which he blasted the British broadcaster as being “caught red-handed” in twisting the truth.
https://sputniknews.com/20220421/great-interview-listen-to-unedited-audio-of-trump-morgans-talk-showing-cordial-discussion-1094951903.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094982337_0:8:1200:908_1920x0_80_0_0_712b6dcc93ed81b2b1cfa3e07bccf636.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
piers morgan, donald trump, uk, us, ted rall, cartoons, interview

Piers Morgan [Somewhat] Uncensored

00:19 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 00:20 GMT 23.04.2022)
© Ted RallSomewhat Uncensored
Somewhat Uncensored - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© Ted Rall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The communications director for former US President Donald Trump provided NBC News with footage that appeared to refute media provocateur Piers Morgan’s claim that 45 stormed off the set. While Morgan’s edited footage appeared to show a tense end to the interview, it seems the men actually parted on good terms.
The purportedly “explosive” ending to Piers Morgan’s new interview with former US President Donald Trump may not live up to its expectations after new audio provided to NBC News by Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director.
“That was a great interview,” Morgan is overheard saying, as reported by the outlet.
“Yeah,” Trump says in agreement.
Donald Trump, left, and Piers Morgan arrive for the Perfumania party celebrating the appearance of Kim Kardashian on the reality show The Apprentice, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2010, in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2022
'Great Interview': Listen to 'Unedited' Audio of Trump-Morgan's Talk Showing Cordial Discussion
21 April, 22:53 GMT
On Thursday, Trump issued a statement via Save America PAC in which he blasted the British broadcaster as being “caught red-handed” in twisting the truth.
“[T]he interview that I rather enjoyed doing is now in shambles,” Trump concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала