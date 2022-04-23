https://sputniknews.com/20220423/piers-morgan-somewhat-uncensored--1094982849.html

Piers Morgan [Somewhat] Uncensored

The communications director for former US President Donald Trump provided NBC News with footage that appeared to refute media provocateur Piers Morgan's claim...

The purportedly “explosive” ending to Piers Morgan’s new interview with former US President Donald Trump may not live up to its expectations after new audio provided to NBC News by Taylor Budowich, Trump’s communications director.“Yeah,” Trump says in agreement.On Thursday, Trump issued a statement via Save America PAC in which he blasted the British broadcaster as being “caught red-handed” in twisting the truth.

