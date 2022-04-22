LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Settlements in LPR With Grad Rocket Launcher

Over the past day, Russia targeted 14 Ukrainian military objects with high-precision weapons, disabling several munition depots and hitting troops and military equipment, the MoD said. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have destroyed 140 Ukrainian warplanes, 106 helicopters, 512 drones, 2,422 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and 1,054 artillery pieces.
Russia launched a military operation in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in the region a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
