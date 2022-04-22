International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Settlements in LPR With Grad Rocket Launcher
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Settlements in LPR With Grad Rocket Launcher
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Two Settlements in LPR With Grad Rocket Launcher

06:02 GMT 22.04.2022
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to advance amid the special operation in Ukraine. They have previously liberated the city of Mariupol, blockading the Ukrainian radicals at the Azovstal steel plant.
Over the past day, Russia targeted 14 Ukrainian military objects with high-precision weapons, disabling several munition depots and hitting troops and military equipment, the MoD said. In total, since the beginning of the op, Russian forces have destroyed 140 Ukrainian warplanes, 106 helicopters, 512 drones, 2,422 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and 1,054 artillery pieces.
Russia launched a military operation in February, aiming to stop the eight-year-long conflict in Donbass, which has claimed at least 13,000 lives. President Vladimir Putin called Kiev's campaign in the region a genocide and stressed that Moscow's goals are complete denazification and demilitarisation of Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:50 GMT 22.04.2022
FSB: Ukrainian Operatives Planned Car Bomb Attack on Russian Humanitarian Convoy
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
FSB: Ukrainian Operatives Planned Car Bomb Attack on Russian Humanitarian Convoy
06:50 GMT
06:38 GMT 22.04.2022
Australia Imposes Sanctions on 147 Russian Citizens
06:19 GMT 22.04.2022
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
Ukrainian armoured transporter during inspection. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.04.2022
PM Johnson: UK Training Ukrainian Soldiers to Use Armoured Vehicles
06:17 GMT
06:06 GMT 22.04.2022
US Congress Preparing Dozens Draft Bills on New Sanctions Against Russia
Members of the US Congress, despite the partisan disagreements, are united on the need to constrain Russia and are preparing dozens draft bills on new restrictions against Russia, Sergei Koshelev, the deputy head of the North American Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said.

"There is no demand in the US legislative community to improve relations with Russia. Despite colossal domestic political problems and the dividing line that exists today between the Republicans and the Democrats, Russophobia is perhaps the only topic on which there is a consensus in the Capitol", Koshelev said at the roundtable dedicated to the crisis in the Russian-US relations.

