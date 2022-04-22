https://sputniknews.com/20220422/argentina-disagrees-with-oas-decision-to-suspend-russias-observer-status-1094976937.html

Argentina Disagrees With OAS Decision to Suspend Russia's Observer Status

"Not all sanctions and not all expulsions carry the same weight in various international organizations. Argentina does not believe that expelling a country from an international organization contributes to improving the situation with regard to that country. As for the OAS ... we do not understand the suspension of [Russia's] observer status. Nor will Argentina press for the exclusion of [Russia] from the G20," Cerruti told journalists.Argentina has seemingly changed its position on the issue since April 7, when it voted in favor of suspending Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council.On Thursday, the OAS voted 25 to 0 to suspend Russia’s status as a permanent observer at the organization in the light of the situation in Ukraine. A total of eight countries, including Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, abstained from the vote. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov condemned this decision and called it "a grave mistake."On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the US and European nations rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

