Denigration of Russia Not Just Strategic Need, Springs From Depths of Western Soul, Envoy Says

Denigration of Russia Not Just Strategic Need, Springs From Depths of Western Soul, Envoy Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The defamation of Russia is not just a strategic need but it is deeply grounded in the farthest corner of the Western soul, Moscow's...

"We understand that on a philosophical level the denigration of Russia emanates not simply from the strategic need of propaganda and information warfare," Stepanov said. "It is deeply rooted in the farthest corner of the Western soul. Every time it alleges Russia is committing atrocities, the West attempts to conceal in a secret room its own sins and liberate itself from guilt for its dark past. By demonizing us the West is trying to escape the shame it feels looking at its own reflection in the mirror."Stepanov’s comments come in response to the recent article "Ukraine: the impact of the atrocities" published by The Hill Times. The article by Gwynne Dyer refers to alleged atrocities by the Soviets during WWII, including within Ukraine.Stepanov stressed that such fictitious stories became a part of the psychological information operations and propaganda policy aimed at dehumanizing and demonizing Russia and Russians in the unfolding Cold War.The ambassador noted that Russia lost 27 million people, including about 15 million non-military personnel, in the war.After the Victory, Stepanov went on to say, the same Russian soldier - sometimes at the expense of the interests of his own people - helped care for the former enemy and rebuild the country.Stepanov underscored that Russia and the Russian people will not be hurt by the allegations of fake atrocities.However, Stepanov pointed out, Russia’s chief concern is that such narrative warfare is targeting a Canadian audience in an attempt to distort the real picture by intentionally falsifying history."On the other hand, we also know that people of Canada whose grandfathers fought alongside my compatriots to liberate the world from Nazism are thoughtful and in terms of critical analysis can tell the truth from the lie," he said. "That is of high value especially on the eve of commemorating the upcoming anniversary of the Victory in the war in Europe celebrated on May 8th in Canada and on May 9th in Russia."

