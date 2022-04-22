Classified US Army Manuals Found at Azov Neo-Nazis' Base Near Mariupol – Video

International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
