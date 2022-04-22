https://sputniknews.com/20220422/depp-v-heard-court-sees-video-of-apparently-drunk-johnny-smashing-kitchen-1094964746.html

Depp v Heard: Court Sees Video of Apparently Drunk Johnny Smashing Kitchen

Depp v Heard: Court Sees Video of Apparently Drunk Johnny Smashing Kitchen

On Thursday, the Virginia court also got to hear audio tapes of Amber Heard admitting to having physically assaulted Johnny Depp and insulting him. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

johnny depp

amber heard

During the Depp v Heard defamation trial, the court was shown a video of Johnny Depp smashing the kitchen after downing a large glass of wine. As he is seen punching the wall and slamming the kitchen cabinet doors, he yells: "Motherf****! Motherf*****!".Heard, in her turn, asks what happened and wonders whether Depp "drank this whole thing this morning", as the camera points at the almost-empty bottle of wine.However, when questioned by Heard's attorney, Benjamin Rottenborn, Depp admitted that, although he "was having a bad time", he never hurt his ex-wife.When asked whether he was drunk in the video, Depp said "it's a possibility". The actor also pointed out that he did not initially know he was being filmed. During the same hearing on Thursday, the court got to hear an audio recording in which Heard admits to having hit the actor, arguing that it wasn't that bad because she was not "punching" Depp. She is also heard calling him "a baby".Among other recordings, the Virginia court got to hear a disturbing tape of Depp apparently threatening self-harm, as Heard begged him not to cut himself. The actress is heard urging Depp to put the knife down, only to add:"The knife is dull, it would be the worst thing in the world. Too painful and dull and dirty," she is heard saying. According to the pictures of the knife that emerged online, it was Heard who gave Johnny the knife, which read "Until Death" in Spanish and "Slim" - Depp's nickname for Heard.The multi-million defamation lawsuit has been launched by Depp, who demanded $50 million from Heard after accusing her of defaming him in the 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. In the article, she broke down her experience of domestic abuse, indirectly alleging that Depp was behind it. Depp's team has argued that the op-ed has ruined his career. Heard, in her turn, continues to insist that Depp was the abuser in their marriage, demanding $100 million from him.The trial, which is expected to last for weeks, continues.

