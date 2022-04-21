Calls to Boot Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Intensify as Court Hears Her Admitting to 'Hitting' Depp
© AFP 2022 / JIM LO SCALZOActress Amber Heard speaks to her attorney during the defamation trial against her at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, April 21, 2022
Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continue to call each other domestic abusers, but only Depp ended up having his roles taken away from him. Heard, in her turn, remains employed with Warner Bros. as female lead in the movie "Aquaman".
On Wednesday, the jury of the Virginia court got to hear an audio recording in which Amber Heard admits to having physically assaulted Johnny Depp.
The audio has been circulating on social media for some two years, but after it was played for the jury social media went insane, propelling Heard's name to Twitter trends and calling on Warner Bros. to drop her as Mera in "Aquaman 2".
In the resurfaced recordings, Heard insists that she "did not punch" Depp, but was rather "hitting" him. She is also heard calling Depp a baby for trying to describe how he felt about the altercation.
LISTEN: The audio recordings of #JohnnyDepp and #AmberHeard were played for the jury on Wednesday, where Heard says "I was hitting you, it was not punching you," and called Depp a baby. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/rXiZAp8EVR— Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) April 20, 2022
Heard's bizarre clarification did not convince social media users at all.
© Photo : Twitter / @Khojo_Hazard24Screenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Khojo_Hazard24
© Photo : Twitter / @Liahshiels1419Screenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Liahshiels1419
Some users pointed at the injustice of Heard still having a career when Depp was immediately stripped of big gigs shortly after her abuse allegations.
© Photo : Twitter / @johnnyhellodeppScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @johnnyhellodepp
Other people called to boycott "Aquaman 2" if the studio keeps Heard employed.
© Photo : Twitter / @zaheer12aScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @zaheer12a
Some eagle-eyed users noticed that Jason Momoa, the star of the Aquaman movie, followed Johnny Depp on Instagram as the trial continued. However, he has not unfollowed Heard, and fans started to encourage him to do so.
© Photo : Twitter / @winonasriderScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @winonasrider
Heard herself has maintained radio silence in her social media after announcing that she would go quiet during the trial.
Warner Bros. has never commented on the ongoing trial, with the legal battle between the two expected to stretch into several weeks. Momoa, along with figures like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and many others, are also expected to testify.
Depp sued his ex-wife following her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse, even though without pointing directly at the actor. His legal team, however, insists that the op-ed triggered a downfall of Depp's career, with studios booting him from "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises.
The actor has accused Heard of defaming him and demanded she pay $50 million. She hit back with a $100 million suit, requesting twice as much.