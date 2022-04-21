https://sputniknews.com/20220421/calls-to-boot-amber-heard-from-aquaman-2-intensify-as-court-hears-her-admitting-to-hitting-depp-1094949979.html

Calls to Boot Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Intensify as Court Hears Her Admitting to 'Hitting' Depp

On Wednesday, the jury of the Virginia court got to hear an audio recording in which Amber Heard admits to having physically assaulted Johnny Depp. The audio has been circulating on social media for some two years, but after it was played for the jury social media went insane, propelling Heard's name to Twitter trends and calling on Warner Bros. to drop her as Mera in "Aquaman 2".In the resurfaced recordings, Heard insists that she "did not punch" Depp, but was rather "hitting" him. She is also heard calling Depp a baby for trying to describe how he felt about the altercation.Heard's bizarre clarification did not convince social media users at all.Some users pointed at the injustice of Heard still having a career when Depp was immediately stripped of big gigs shortly after her abuse allegations. Other people called to boycott "Aquaman 2" if the studio keeps Heard employed.Some eagle-eyed users noticed that Jason Momoa, the star of the Aquaman movie, followed Johnny Depp on Instagram as the trial continued. However, he has not unfollowed Heard, and fans started to encourage him to do so.Heard herself has maintained radio silence in her social media after announcing that she would go quiet during the trial.Warner Bros. has never commented on the ongoing trial, with the legal battle between the two expected to stretch into several weeks. Momoa, along with figures like Elon Musk, Paul Bettany and many others, are also expected to testify.Depp sued his ex-wife following her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she portrayed herself as a victim of domestic abuse, even though without pointing directly at the actor. His legal team, however, insists that the op-ed triggered a downfall of Depp's career, with studios booting him from "Fantastic Beasts" and "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchises.The actor has accused Heard of defaming him and demanded she pay $50 million. She hit back with a $100 million suit, requesting twice as much.

