WATCH: Russian Military Fires Smerch Rocket Artillery During Special Operation in Ukraine

WATCH: Russian Military Fires Smerch Rocket Artillery During Special Operation in Ukraine

Russian forces have been carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine since 24 February on the orders of President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian Defence Ministry has released the footage of Smerch multiple-rocket launchers (MRL) firing on the targets of the Ukrainian forces during the Russian special military operation.The video shows the operator of the command post of the launcher getting targetting solutions and issuing firing orders, before the MLR fires at least three rockets.The ministry did not elaborate where the video was shot or the positions of the Ukrainian forces that the MLR had targeted. According to the morning briefing of the Defence Ministry, Russian artillery and rockets hit 1001 military targets, mostly positions of the Ukrainian army, in the last 24 hours.The strike was a part of the Russian special operation in Ukraine launched on 24 February on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated on 20 April that Russia was "forced" to start the operation to end the tragedy and suffering of the Donbass people. Moscow repeatedly accused Kiev of failing to implement the 2015 Minsk agreements – a roadmap for peaceful re-integration of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) back into Ukraine. The two republics seceded from the country following the West-backed coup in Kiev in 2014.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

