https://sputniknews.com/20220420/watch-russian-su-34-jet-strikes-strongholds-of-ukrainian-radicals-1094904987.html

WATCH: Russian Su-34 Jet Strikes Strongholds of Ukrainian Radicals

WATCH: Russian Su-34 Jet Strikes Strongholds of Ukrainian Radicals

Overnight, the Russian Aerospace Forces have targeted 73 Ukrainian military objects, eliminating at least 6 tanks and nine armoured vehicles and a battery of... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T08:40+0000

2022-04-20T08:40+0000

2022-04-20T08:40+0000

russia

su-34

ukraine

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094904105_0:0:1233:694_1920x0_80_0_0_5111f4899172fe4d2a37fb77c910a156.png

The Russian defence ministry published a video showing an Su-34 strike against fortified facilities of Ukrainian radicals amid the special operation.The footage shows the jet taking off and then pictures the moment of the strike, showing a burst of fire on the Ukrainian positions. The warplane is then seen returning safely to its base.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, su-34, ukraine, special operation