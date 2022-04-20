https://sputniknews.com/20220420/watch-russian-su-34-jet-strikes-strongholds-of-ukrainian-radicals-1094904987.html
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Jet Strikes Strongholds of Ukrainian Radicals
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Jet Strikes Strongholds of Ukrainian Radicals
Overnight, the Russian Aerospace Forces have targeted 73 Ukrainian military objects, eliminating at least 6 tanks and nine armoured vehicles and a battery of... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-20T08:40+0000
2022-04-20T08:40+0000
2022-04-20T08:40+0000
russia
su-34
ukraine
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094904105_0:0:1233:694_1920x0_80_0_0_5111f4899172fe4d2a37fb77c910a156.png
The Russian defence ministry published a video showing an Su-34 strike against fortified facilities of Ukrainian radicals amid the special operation.The footage shows the jet taking off and then pictures the moment of the strike, showing a burst of fire on the Ukrainian positions. The warplane is then seen returning safely to its base.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094904105_122:0:1083:721_1920x0_80_0_0_12739417287d958ea8f12dad54e090a4.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, su-34, ukraine, special operation
WATCH: Russian Su-34 Jet Strikes Strongholds of Ukrainian Radicals
Overnight, the Russian Aerospace Forces have targeted 73 Ukrainian military objects, eliminating at least 6 tanks and nine armoured vehicles and a battery of Msta-B howitzers, according to a MoD statement.
The Russian defence ministry published a video showing an Su-34 strike against fortified facilities of Ukrainian radicals amid the special operation.
The footage shows the jet taking off and then pictures the moment of the strike, showing a burst of fire on the Ukrainian positions. The warplane is then seen returning safely to its base.