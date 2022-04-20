https://sputniknews.com/20220420/russia-successfully-launches-icbm-sarmat-from-plesetsk-spaceport-defence-ministry-says-1094917026.html

WATCH First Successful Launch of New Russian Sarmat ICBM From Plesetsk Spaceport

The missile was developed as a replacement for the ICBM R-36M2 (NATO Reporting Name SS-18 Satan). It is expected to be effective in destroying enemy strategic... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia conducted the first successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) (NATO reporting name: SS-X-29) from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported. The missile performed as expected throughout all stages of its flight, the ministry added. The Defence Ministry said that the Sarmat ICBM has received an upgrade, increasing the number of warheads it can carry, as well as support for new types of warheads, such as hypersonic gliders.Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian armed forces with the successful launch of Sarmat. He noted that the new ICBM will ensure Russia's safety and will make those threatening it "think twice".The president stressed that the missile is built using elements and components manufactured in Russia, which will speed up its mass production.

