WATCH First Successful Launch of New Russian Sarmat ICBM From Plesetsk Spaceport
WATCH First Successful Launch of New Russian Sarmat ICBM From Plesetsk Spaceport
The missile was developed as a replacement for the ICBM R-36M2 (NATO Reporting Name SS-18 Satan). It is expected to be effective in destroying enemy strategic... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International
Russia conducted the first successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) (NATO reporting name: SS-X-29) from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported. The missile performed as expected throughout all stages of its flight, the ministry added. The Defence Ministry said that the Sarmat ICBM has received an upgrade, increasing the number of warheads it can carry, as well as support for new types of warheads, such as hypersonic gliders.Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian armed forces with the successful launch of Sarmat. He noted that the new ICBM will ensure Russia's safety and will make those threatening it "think twice".The president stressed that the missile is built using elements and components manufactured in Russia, which will speed up its mass production.
WATCH First Successful Launch of New Russian Sarmat ICBM From Plesetsk Spaceport
14:34 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 15:15 GMT 20.04.2022)
The missile was developed as a replacement for the ICBM R-36M2 (NATO Reporting Name SS-18 Satan). It is expected to be effective in destroying enemy strategic targets around the globe with kinetic impact energy and without the use of the nuclear warhead.
Russia conducted the first successful launch of the Sarmat super-heavy intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) (NATO reporting name: SS-X-29) from the Plesetsk spaceport, the Russian Defence Ministry has reported.
"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the biggest hitting range in the world. It will significantly strengthen the combat power of the Russian strategic nuclear armed forces," the Russian Defence Ministry said.
The missile performed as expected throughout all stages of its flight, the ministry added. The Defence Ministry said that the Sarmat ICBM has received an upgrade, increasing the number of warheads it can carry, as well as support for new types of warheads, such as hypersonic gliders.
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian armed forces with the successful launch of Sarmat. He noted that the new ICBM will ensure Russia's safety and will make those threatening it "think twice".
"This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of armed forces and will secure Russia against external threats," Putin said.
The president stressed that the missile is built using elements and components manufactured in Russia, which will speed up its mass production.