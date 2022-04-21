https://sputniknews.com/20220421/bojo-scraps-efforts-to-block-possible-parliamentary-probe-into-partygate-1094931643.html

BoJo Scraps Efforts to Block Possible Parliamentary Probe Into Partygate

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has abandoned efforts to block a possible probe by the MPs into whether he misled the Commons over the partygate row, currently focusing on delaying the investigation.Government whips tried to derail Labour-led attempts to trigger a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether his earlier statements to MPs on Partygate amounted to contempt of Parliament.The PM initially insisted that all COVID rules were followed late last year, when allegations of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street first surfaced.However, after unease among some of Conservative MPs, the government said it had put forward an amendment to the Labour motion. The amendment stipulates that MPs’ decision on a parliamentary probe should wait until after the Metropolitan Police inquiry into the Partygate scandal is concluded.The MPs is due to vote on the Labour motion later on Thursday, which will be held at a time when the UK prime minister is slated to be away on an official visit to India.The Guardian cited an unnamed Whitehall source as saying that it was not a wrecking amendment and that “now is not the time” to consider the issue. When asked whether the government had been at risk of losing Thursday’s vote, the insider said “no”.Speaking to reporters on his way to India, Johnson said that he was not thinking about the standoff because it allegedly does not matter to most voters.Asked whether there was any chance he could resign if he receives more police fines for breaking lockdown laws, the PM said, “Not a lot that spring to mind at the moment […]. I can’t think of them right now”.The remarks followed Johnson offering the House of Commons his "wholehearted apology" on Tuesday after he was fined by the Metropolitan Police for participating in a Downing Street party during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.BoJo said that the Britons "had a right to expect better of their prime minister", reiterating that he believed that he had done nothing wrong at the time. “That was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly”, Johnson added, making it clear again, however, that he would go ahead as prime minister.Partygate Row Under Police Investigation The ongoing Metropolitan Police probe was preceded by the publication in late January of the initial findings by Sue Gray's report on the Partygate allegations. Gray’s document pointed out that there were "failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office" and that "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place".As for the Met inquiry, it is dealing with 12 separate events, including six that Johnson is believed to have attended, such as a "bring your own booze" gathering in May 2020 and the PM's birthday celebrations in June 2020. The PM previously claimed that he had not broken the rules and considered the events as work-related. BoJo reshuffled his senior staff following the publication of Gray's initial findings, but defied the opposition’s demands to step down.

