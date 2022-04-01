International
The London Metropolitan Police have issued first fines in the probe into partygate scandal that hit the UK's prime minister, Boris Johnson, last year, Sky News reported Friday.According to the report, the issued fines are related to an event in the Cabinet Office which was held on 18 June 2021. The names of those officials who received £50 fines haven't been disclosed.The UK prime minister has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. According to reports, on 18 June, around 20 people gathered in the Cabinet Office building at 70 Whitehall for a leaving do for a Downing Street 10 employ.An internal probe into the parties found that there were serious "failures of leadership and judgment" in Downing Street and that the events "should not have been allowed to take place."In January, the London Metropolitan Police launched their own probe into the social events held at the prime minister’s residence.In turn, Boris Johnson claimed that he did not break the rules and considered the events as work-related. A spokesman for the PM said that Downing Street would make it known if Johnson received a fine.Earlier, Downing Street said that the public will be told if Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, is handed a fine for breaking rules.Moreover, leader of the Labour Party of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer said that the public must be told if the Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, receives a fine for breaking lockdown rules.
Met Police Issue First Fines Over Partygate Probe

13:14 GMT 01.04.2022 (Updated: 13:56 GMT 01.04.2022)
© AP Photo / David CliffA police officer stands outside the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
A police officer stands outside the door of 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2022
© AP Photo / David Cliff
