Over 50% of Britons Think Johnson Should Resign After Partygate Fine, Poll Reveals

LONDON (Sputnik) - More than half of the British public think that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign after it was revealed that parties were held... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International

The survey was conducted among 2,464 British people over 18 years old on 12 April, and showed that 57% of the public thinks that Johnson "should resign" as prime minister, 30% are in favor of him "remaining in his role" and 13% said they "did not know."For Johnson, that means a 10 point increase in those who think he should step down from 8 March, when 47% said he should step down and 36% said he should stay.Three-quarters of those who voted also believe that Johnson deliberately lied about the events related to the scandal.On Tuesday, Johnson apologised for partying on Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown and said that he had paid the fine. Answering whether he would resign, the prime minister said that the best thing he could do now is to "focus on the job at hand."In a statement released by Johnson's office on Tuesday, it is noted that on 19 June, the day in question, he had been working from 7 a.m., presiding over eight meetings, including the Cabinet Committee deciding COVID-19 strategy and visited a school.Criticism of Johnson turned caustic when it was revealed that two more parties took place on April 16 last year, on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when restrictions were still in force in the United Kingdom and national mourning had been declared. Due to the stringent restrictions, Queen Elizabeth II had to sit alone at a memorial service in the church. The Cabinet had to apologise to the royal family.

