Mo Salah Returns to Form in Style as He Becomes First to Achieve This Feat in Premier League History
Man United are a club which is losing supporters, perhaps every minute, considering their woeful run shows no signs of coming to an end. But one man seems to be madly in love with the Red Devils -- Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. After all the Egyptian was back among the goals with his twin strikes against them at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah made Premier League history on Tuesday as he became the first footballer to score five goals against Manchester United in a single season in the competition, having scored a brace in Liverpool's 4-0 triumph over their fierce rivals at home.
In October, the Reds talisman had produced a stunning hat-trick against the same team as Jurgen Klopp's men went on to register a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.
Salah has now scored 30 goals for the Merseysiders this term, the third time he has touched the milestone in his five seasons at the club.
The Egypt captain's double was not extremely crucial for him, considering he was back in scoring form, having failed to hit the back of the net in his previous three games.
However, more than Salah rediscovering his mojo, Klopp would be happy to see his side atop the Premier League table after Liverpool replaced Man City from the perch with their win over United.
The Reds currently have 76 points after 32 games, while Pep Guardiola's team is right behind them with 74 and a game in hand.
But there's little doubt that the race for the Premier League title is heating up between the two sides and any hiccup from either City or Liverpool could cost United dearly.
In October, the Reds talisman had produced a stunning hat-trick against the same team as Jurgen Klopp's men went on to register a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford.
Salah has now scored 30 goals for the Merseysiders this term, the third time he has touched the milestone in his five seasons at the club.
The Egypt captain's double was not extremely crucial for him, considering he was back in scoring form, having failed to hit the back of the net in his previous three games.
However, more than Salah rediscovering his mojo, Klopp would be happy to see his side atop the Premier League table after Liverpool replaced Man City from the perch with their win over United.
The Reds currently have 76 points after 32 games, while Pep Guardiola's team is right behind them with 74 and a game in hand.
But there's little doubt that the race for the Premier League title is heating up between the two sides and any hiccup from either City or Liverpool could cost United dearly.