https://sputniknews.com/20220420/this-united-team-is-well-short-of-talent-man-utd-legends-launch-stinging-attack-on-clubs-players-1094907139.html

'This United Team is Well Short of Talent': Man Utd Legends Launch Stinging Attack on Club's Players

'This United Team is Well Short of Talent': Man Utd Legends Launch Stinging Attack on Club's Players

Man United are going through a massive crisis at the moment. They are set to extend their trophy-less streak to a fifth year after crashing out of contention... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T10:23+0000

2022-04-20T10:23+0000

2022-04-20T10:23+0000

sport

sport

sport

manchester united

liverpool

jurgen klopp

premier league

premier league

english premier league

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0f/1093056102_0:49:960:589_1920x0_80_0_0_6033eaf34b1333ac0c8dd2e94d295cf3.jpg

Man United legends — including Gary Neville and Roy Keane — have hit out at the club's players for their pathetic showing in Tuesday evening's Premier League encounter against Liverpool which resulted in a 4-0 defeat for the Red Devils.The Reds dominated the proceedings from the outset at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah on target twice in the game, while Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane delivered the other two goals as Jurgen Klopp's men went on to bump Man City off the top of the English top flight table.Former United captain Keane was particularly scathing in his remarks, saying there was "disarray at the club".Keane didn't stop just there. He took pot-shots at individual players, ripping into Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard for their dismal performance in the match against Liverpool."[Bruno] Fernandes is a talented player but they're not a team. They're good individuals. But when they're under the cosh, they don't have the team spirit they need. This United team is well short of talent. They're not as talented as they think," he added.Keane claimed that Rashford played "like a child", before declaring that Lingard simply did not deserve a place in United's playing eleven. "The energy, midfield, Rashford's performance tonight, Jesse Lingard — he came on to change the game but he should have left Man United two years ago," Keane continued."He's not good enough for Manchester United. Rashford played like a child up front. Okay, he didn't receive great service but the one or two bits in the first half where you think he's through on goal — poor touch," the ex-Ireland skipper explained.Keane was also not at all happy with Maguire's display, terming it "unacceptable". He even questioned his attitude, saying Maguire "gives up" too easily."Defensively, we were trying to help Maguire before the game [with a back three], that last goal, his passing and defending was not acceptable. What is he doing? He gambles. He gives up."Neville, Keane's old teammate at United, focused on the Glazer family's role in United's slide into their current mess. "They've undermined managers over the last 10 years at Man United by elevating the players to this god-like status, and the players haven't performed. The players could do better, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could've done better, Rangnick maybe could have done better," he concluded.

https://sputniknews.com/20220420/manchester-united-set-unwanted-record-with-their-4-0-loss-to-liverpool-in-the-premier-league-1094901265.html

liverpool

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, manchester united, liverpool, jurgen klopp, premier league, premier league, english premier league, sputnik, football, football, football, football, criticism, football team, football club, loss, defeat, harry maguire, marcus rashford, mohamed salah, match, football match, game, football game