Manchester United Set Unwanted Record With Their 4-0 Loss to Liverpool in the Premier League

Man United have gone from being an all-conquering side to a team in turmoil in the last few years, with the crisis at the club escalating with each passing... 20.04.2022

The 2021-22 season is turning out to be a nightmare for Manchester United. The once mighty club is already out of title contention in every English domestic competition and the Champions League. Ralf Rangnick's men on Tuesday recorded another historic low in the Premier League.United were beaten 4-0 at Anfield with Liverpool sealing a comprehensive victory in front of their home fans, thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah and goals from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.The Merseysiders's triumph on Tuesday also made it a total of nine goals to nil in two games against their rivals after thumping Cristiano Ronaldo and company 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season.That shocking negative goal difference against Liverpool was United's worst ever record in the Premier League — the first time since the current English top flight's inception in 1992 that the Old Trafford-based outfit has conceded nine goals against an opponent in the competition. The 9-0 aggregate gave the Red Devils' their combined heaviest loss against a challenger in more than 125 years as well.United were defeated 11-0 by Sunderland in the 1892-93 season, their biggest loss ever against an opponent in either home or away games in England.The 20-time English champs have now conceded 76 goals in the Premier League against Liverpool, the most any team has scored against them.Coming back to the 2021-22 season, the loss to the Reds has put United's top-4 bid under huge strain.After jumping to fifth in the Premier League table with their win over Norwich City on Tuesday, United have now dropped to sixth place. Meanwhile the Reds have replaced long-time leaders Man City atop the table. Liverpool have 76 points after 32 matches but City have 74 with a game in hand.

