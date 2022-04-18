Kiev Plans to Shell Churches on Orthodox Easter to Accuse Russian Forces of War Crimes - Russian MoD
09:03 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 09:30 GMT 18.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Сергей Пятаков / Go to the photo bankTransfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine, dedicated to the Saviour's Transfiguration. Part of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate). File photo.
Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter on Sunday 24 April this year. Major Orthodox communities are concentrated in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, and southeastern Europe, as well as some parts of the Middle East.
Russia's Defence Ministry has information that Ukrainian authorities are planning to carry out a "terrible" provocation on Orthodox Easter, and is appealing to Western governments, the United Nations and the Organization for Security Co-operation in Europe to prevent it from taking place, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the National Defence Control Center, has announced.
"We are warning countries of the 'Civilized West' led by the United States ahead of time that the Russian Federation has an operational base of evidence about planned terrible crimes by the Kiev regime," Mizintsev said in a briefing in Moscow on Monday.
Kiev, according to the officer, plans to shell churches using mortars in a number of regions of Ukraine, including Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Odessa, Sumy and Kharkov on Eastern night, and to subsequently blame Russia for the massacre of civilians. A number of Western countries are said to be involved in the planning of the provocation, which is to be carried out by over 70 mobile groups formed among nationalist battalions in mortar-equipped vans and off-road vehicles.
"Kiev plans to gather a large number of reporters from Western news agencies to document these alleged 'Russian atrocities' and to immediately and cynically spin these fakes," he said.
"We call on the United Nations, the OSCE, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to immediately influence the Kiev regime to prevent this inhuman provocations, which disregards all norms of morality and international humanitarian law," Mizintsev said.
The National Defence Control Center chief noted that the MoD's warning has been communicated to all of the above-mentioned international bodies using available means.