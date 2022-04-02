https://sputniknews.com/20220402/ukrainian-forces-purposely-shelled-monastery-in-donbass-to-blame-russia-ex-neo-nazi-fighter-reveals-1094420513.html

Ukrainian Forces Purposely Shelled Monastery in Donbass to Blame Russia, Ex-Neo-Nazi Fighter Reveals

Ukrainian Forces Purposely Shelled Monastery in Donbass to Blame Russia, Ex-Neo-Nazi Fighter Reveals

The Svyatogorsk Monastery, a major Donetsk region architectural landmark and Orthodox holy site whose history dates back nearly 500 years, came under shelling... 02.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-02T12:06+0000

2022-04-02T12:06+0000

2022-04-02T12:12+0000

monastery

ukraine

aidar battalion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094420400_0:88:720:493_1920x0_80_0_0_2cd1577959d9bcb2aad23e857fc54e7d.jpg

The Ukrainian army deliberately fired on the Svyatogorsk Monastery using Grad multiple launch rocket system artillery to blame the Russian military for the crime and exacerbate tensions, Denis Nuryga, a junior sergeant from the Aidar neo-Nazi battalion who surrendered to Russian forces, has revealed.“There was heavy Grad shelling of this monastery. As far as I know, two people have been killed there,” he said.The Svyatogorsk Monastery was shelled on the night of 12 March, with shells falling near a bridge connecting the holy site to the city of Svyatogorsk, and damaging the shrine itself, shattering windows, damaging the roof, knocking down nearby trees and leaving shrapnel in the monastery’s walls. Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack. Russian Ministry of Defence spokesman Igor Konashenkov dismissed these allegations and said that Aidar militants were operating in the area before being flushed out.The surrendered fighter also revealed that the Ukrainian military has been disguising themselves as medics and driving around in ambulances with mortars hidden inside.Nuryga further noted that the Ukrainian military were disguising themselves as civilians and travelling in bank vans with ‘Children’ signs painted on.Nuryga, who is a native of the town of Alushta, Crimea, said he surrendered to Russian forces because he wanted to return home, and because he and people in Ukraine in general are tired of discrimination against the Russian language by the government.“My relatives are [in Crimea], my father, my mother. I come from there. I want to return home, because I haven’t seen them for a long time. I want to live there. Because people are tired of the infringement of their language rights, first and foremost. All documents, no matter where you work, must be in Ukrainian, in school children are heavily pressured to study in Ukrainian. To me this is unacceptable. I want to speak the language that I have been speaking since childhood. I’m fed up with the situation in the country. I want for there to be peace and to go home,” he said.The Aidar Battalion is one of a number of Ukrainian volunteer nationalist battalions incorporated into the country’s National Guard. The fighting force is notorious for its arbitrary killings, torture, looting, and other crimes, and has been accused of war crimes against Donbass militiamen and civilians by the UNHCR and Amnesty International.

https://sputniknews.com/20220317/former-inmates-of-neo-nazi-militia-run-prison-in-ukraine-share-chilling-testimony-on-torture-abuse-1093972040.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

monastery, ukraine, aidar battalion