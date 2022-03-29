International
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/bill-banning-activities-of-russian-orthodox-church-submitted-to-ukrainian-parliament-1094303169.html
Bill Banning Activities of Russian Orthodox Church Submitted to Ukrainian Parliament
Bill Banning Activities of Russian Orthodox Church Submitted to Ukrainian Parliament
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill banning activities of the Russian Orthodox Church on the territory of Ukraine, and seizing the church's real estate and other... 29.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-29T19:47+0000
2022-03-29T19:47+0000
verkhovna rada
ukraine
russia
russian orthodox church
ban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082781837_0:0:3286:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_87ee78183e64c618ef4c829236ae9fef.jpg
"To amend the Law of Ukraine On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations... To amend Article 3 with the fifth paragraph as follows: 'In order to protect public safety and order, the activities of religious organizations (associations)... whose governing center (department) is outside Ukraine in a country that is recognized by law to have committed military aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine are prohibited," the draft bill reads.According to the draft bill, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers should "take necessary measures to seize real estate, goods and affects that are owned, leased or are on other grounds at the disposal of organizations (associations), whose activities are prohibited under this law."On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
https://sputniknews.com/20220329/aussie-radio-station-bans-russian-dj-who-questioned-wests-ukraine-war-narrative-1094293615.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/01/1082781837_382:0:3111:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8a69e40a9a104fef8e5fafa2db1657dc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
verkhovna rada, ukraine, russia, russian orthodox church, ban

Bill Banning Activities of Russian Orthodox Church Submitted to Ukrainian Parliament

19:47 GMT 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOVWomen light candles in front of an icon on the eve of Orthodox Easter in the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow region, Russia May 1, 2021.
Women light candles in front of an icon on the eve of Orthodox Easter in the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow region, Russia May 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
© REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
Subscribe
Telegram US
Telegram India
Telegram Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill banning activities of the Russian Orthodox Church on the territory of Ukraine, and seizing the church's real estate and other property, was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) on Tuesday.
"To amend the Law of Ukraine On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations... To amend Article 3 with the fifth paragraph as follows: 'In order to protect public safety and order, the activities of religious organizations (associations)... whose governing center (department) is outside Ukraine in a country that is recognized by law to have committed military aggression against Ukraine and/or temporarily occupied part of the territory of Ukraine are prohibited," the draft bill reads.
According to the draft bill, the Ukrainian cabinet of ministers should "take necessary measures to seize real estate, goods and affects that are owned, leased or are on other grounds at the disposal of organizations (associations), whose activities are prohibited under this law."
Ukrainian soldiers stand in front of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Aussie Radio Station Bans Russian DJ Who Questioned West's Ukraine Narrative
18:44 GMT
On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала