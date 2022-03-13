https://sputniknews.com/20220313/ukrainian-radicals-were-keeping-300-monks-and-civilians-hostage-in-monastery-russian-mod-says-1093824724.html
Ukrainian Radicals Were Keeping 300 Monks and Civilians Hostage in Monastery, Russian MoD Says
Ukrainian Radicals Were Keeping 300 Monks and Civilians Hostage in Monastery, Russian MoD Says
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Nikolskoe, where members of the "Aidar" battalion set up an artillery position in a monastery, an official... 13.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-13T07:06+0000
2022-03-13T07:06+0000
2022-03-13T07:12+0000
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093824724.jpg?1647155548
At least 300 people, including monks, who had been taken hostage by Ukrainian radicals in Nikolskoe, were freed by the Russian military, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
russia, ukraine
Ukrainian Radicals Were Keeping 300 Monks and Civilians Hostage in Monastery, Russian MoD Says
07:06 GMT 13.03.2022 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 13.03.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Nikolskoe, where members of the "Aidar" battalion set up an artillery position in a monastery, an official statement confirmed.
At least 300 people, including monks, who had been taken hostage by Ukrainian radicals in Nikolskoe, were freed by the Russian military, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.