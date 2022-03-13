https://sputniknews.com/20220313/ukrainian-radicals-were-keeping-300-monks-and-civilians-hostage-in-monastery-russian-mod-says-1093824724.html

Ukrainian Radicals Were Keeping 300 Monks and Civilians Hostage in Monastery, Russian MoD Says

Russian forces have liberated the settlement of Nikolskoe, where members of the "Aidar" battalion set up an artillery position in a monastery

At least 300 people, including monks, who had been taken hostage by Ukrainian radicals in Nikolskoe, were freed by the Russian military, the Defence Ministry announced on Sunday.

