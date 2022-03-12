International
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Envoy Lambasts US for Claiming Moscow Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Russian Envoy Lambasts US for Claiming Moscow Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine
The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly warned that Ukrainian forces and nationalist battalions have been preparing dangerous provocations in order to... 12.03.2022, Sputnik International
russia
ukraine
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093587569_19:0:1182:654_1920x0_80_0_0_c735558b9517d870a2d8a95ebae4d9f3.jpg
ukraine
russia, ukraine
Destroyed Ukrainian tank

LIVE UPDATES: Russian Envoy Lambasts US for Claiming Moscow Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

04:51 GMT 12.03.2022 (Updated: 07:04 GMT 12.03.2022)
Being updated
The Russian Defence Ministry has repeatedly warned that Ukrainian forces and nationalist battalions have been preparing dangerous provocations in order to blame Moscow for them. The West has so far ignored Russia's concerns and warnings.
For over two weeks now, Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons to achieve the special military operation's goal of demilitarising Ukraine. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, a total of 3,213 military objects have been disabled since the op was launched.
At the same time, the Donbass militia is continuing its counteroffensive against Kiev's forces, liberating the city of Volnovakha, and tightening its encirclement of the city of Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin green-lighted a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics appealed for help in defending themselves against continued attacks by Kiev. Demilitarisation and "denazification" are among the key goals of the op. Ukrainian forces have been waging an eigh-year military campaign in the Donbass region, which declared independence following a coup in 2014, that resulted in over 13,000 deaths.
08:19 GMT 12.03.2022
LPR Forces Have Liberated 80% of Republic's Territory, Militia Says
07:56 GMT 12.03.2022
Belarusian MoD: Ukrainian Leadership Seems to Have Completely Lost Control Over Situation in the Country
07:41 GMT 12.03.2022
LPR's People's Militia: Losses of Ukrainian Troops Over Past Day Amount to 130 People
07:36 GMT 12.03.2022
Russian Forces Have Destroyed 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure - MoD
Russian S-500 air defence system - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Have Destroyed 3,491 Targets of Ukrainian Military Infrastructure - MoD
07:12 GMT
07:01 GMT 12.03.2022
Watch Ka-52 Helicopter Eliminating Ukrainian Military Equipment
06:31 GMT 12.03.2022
At Least 217 People Evacuated From Mariupol to Bezymennoe Settlement, DPR, in the Past Day
06:29 GMT 12.03.2022
Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Requests Partners on ISS to Remove Illegitimate Sanctions
The Russian space agency Roscosmos is sending appeals to its International Space Station (ISS) partners requesting the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Russian enterprises amid the country's special military operation in Ukraine, the head of the agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"The State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos is sending written appeals to the International Space Station partners – the leadership of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) – requesting illegal sanctions to be lifted from our enterprises," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also attached a map drawn up by US astronomers and illustrating possible areas of an ISS fall in the event of an uncontrolled orbital decay.

"It just shows that this is Russia that poses the least danger of ISS destruction. But populations of other countries, including those led by "dogs of war", should think about the price of the sanctions they initiated against Roskosmos, the price of international space cooperation maniacally destroyed by the West," he added.

06:23 GMT 12.03.2022
Ukrainian Military Shelled DPR 33 Times Over the Past Day, Authorities Say
05:18 GMT 12.03.2022
Ukrainian Forces Strike Settlement of Shirokaya Balka, DPR Says
05:08 GMT 12.03.2022
Russian Envoy Lambasts US for Claiming Moscow Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has described the recent US remarks that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine as another attempt to demonise Russia.

"Such claims are worth a penny. The US official, as always, did not bother to provide any evidence. This is another attempt to demonise our country," the ambassador said, as quoted by the Russian embassy's Telegram channel.

"Our country, unlike the United States, eliminated all available stocks of chemical warfare agents in 2017. This fact has been documented by the OPCW. It is pointless to argue with this fact", Antonov added.

