LIVE UPDATES: Russian Envoy Lambasts US for Claiming Moscow Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Requests Partners on ISS to Remove Illegitimate Sanctions

The Russian space agency Roscosmos is sending appeals to its International Space Station (ISS) partners requesting the lifting of illegal sanctions imposed on Russian enterprises amid the country's special military operation in Ukraine, the head of the agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said on Saturday.

"The State Corporation for Space Activities Roscosmos is sending written appeals to the International Space Station partners – the leadership of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) – requesting illegal sanctions to be lifted from our enterprises," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

He also attached a map drawn up by US astronomers and illustrating possible areas of an ISS fall in the event of an uncontrolled orbital decay.