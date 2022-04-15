https://sputniknews.com/20220415/harry-kane-set-to-rebuff-man-uniteds-offer-with-erik-ten-hag-tipped-to-take-over-at-old-trafford-1094782099.html

Harry Kane Set to Rebuff Man United's Offer With Erik ten Hag Tipped to Take Over at Old Trafford

Harry Kane Set to Rebuff Man United's Offer With Erik ten Hag Tipped to Take Over at Old Trafford

Last year, Kane's efforts to leave Tottenham were scuttled by the club. However, it is no secret that the England skipper's focus is on winning trophies... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T10:16+0000

2022-04-15T10:16+0000

2022-04-15T10:16+0000

sport

sport

sport

harry kane

tottenham

tottenham hotspur

tottenham hotspur

manchester united

old trafford

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/07/1083332420_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_231abf5748a6293897cf8f14db511016.jpg

Harry Kane is set to decline Manchester United's lucrative offer to join them this summer and he is on course to extend his stay with his childhood club Tottenham, the Mirror reported.United's 2021-22 season has been a disaster to say the least, having been ousted from the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, a tournament which was eventually won by Liverpool in March.Ralf Rangnick's men are out of contention in the Premier League too, and even a spot in next season's Champions League is out of the equation right now as they find themselves in seventh place in the table. Only the top-4 qualify for Europe's premier club competition.Against this backdrop, the 20-time English champions are set to name Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new long-term head coach with interim boss Rangnick's tenure coming to an end in May.As per the publication, the Dutchman's appointment is one of the main hindrances in Kane's arrival at Old Trafford because his credentials as the boss of a major football club, particularly as big as United, are yet to be ascertained.Apart from his success story with Ajax, becoming the fastest manager in the history of the Netherlands to record 100 match wins, the 52-year-old has nothing to boast about in his CV. That could be the reason why Kane may be reluctant to join United at this juncture.Before Ten Hag, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino was the front-runner to land the Red Devils' top job.Pochettino's arrival at Carrington would have tipped the scales in United's favour as Kane shares a great rapport with the Argentine, who coached him during his time at White Hart Lane from 2014 to 2019.But with Pochettino no longer in United's scheme of things, the 28-year-old may not have a strong enough reason to jump ship, particularly for a team that has not won a trophy since 2017, when they last won the Europa League.If this wasn't a good enough reason to stay with the Spurs, he must be reevaluating the progress the Spurs have made under Antonio Conte since he took over in November.Several outlets from the United Kingdom, including The Daily Mail, have claimed that England international is happy with the current dispensation in North London and enjoying the club's newfound success under the Italian.After finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, the Spurs currently occupy the fourth position on the charts and are on their way to qualify for the continent's top club tournament.Meanwhile, Kane has been the main man in Tottenham's success, having scored 22 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions this term.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, harry kane, tottenham, tottenham hotspur, tottenham hotspur, manchester united, old trafford, sputnik, footballer, football, football, football, football, football, football star, football team, football club, transfer, transfer, offer, deal, deal, premier league, premier league, english premier league