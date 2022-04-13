'That's Not Football - That's Art': Fans & Pundits Go Gaga Over Luka Modric's 'Unreal' Assist

https://sputniknews.com/20220413/thats-not-football---thats-art-fans--pundits-go-gaga-over-luka-modrics-unreal-assist-1094730459.html
Karim Benzema may have been the architect of Real Madrid's present hot run in the UEFA Champions League, but Luka Modric has done his bit too to ensure their high standing. On Tuesday, the Croatia captain once again lifted the Spanish side out of the doldrums in their highly entertaining encounter against Chelsea.
Both Karim Benzema and Luka Modric have been key figures in Real Madrid
's revival this term.
If the French international has caused havoc with his goals, the Croatian midfielder
has terrorised opponents with his "playmaking", helping his colleagues to score on a number of occasions.
Yet again, Modric's wizardry was on full display against Chelsea, as he provided a sublime pass to Rodrygo for a crucial goal in their Champions League quarter-finals second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu
.
With Chelsea leading 3-0, Madrid was facing an exit from Europe's premier club tournament but Modric put his foot on the accelerator just at the right time.
The moment came in the 80th minute, when he produced an almost "unreal" assist, sending the ball in the air to prevent it from being grabbed by the Blues' defence, with Rodrygo doing the rest as Real began their monumental comeback.
Modric's assist not only helped the Spaniards to their first goal in the match, but also sealed their place in the semi-finals of the prestigious competition with a 5-4 aggregate victory over the English side.
His spectacular shot also delighted the football world with former players, fans and pundits all heaping praise on him.
"Luka Modric's assist should be exhibited in a museum. That's not football - that's art," football expert Fabrizio Romano said on Twitter.
And Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was in such awe of Modric's assist that he confessed he felt totally drained by the experience.
"This pass from Luka Modric is why I lost my voice today! That's illegal, that. I was screaming, Luka, Muka, whatever his name was. Phenomenal," Ferdinand told BT Sport.
Meanwhile, fans dubbed Modric the best midfielder in Real Madrid's history. Some even compared him with Lionel Messi, Zinedine Zidane and Andres Iniesta.