Man Who Murdered British MP David Amess Sentenced to Life in Prison
Man Who Murdered British MP David Amess Sentenced to Life in Prison
The jury took just 18 minutes on Monday to find Ali Harbi Ali guilty on charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism. The defendant refused to stand in... 13.04.2022, Sputnik International
The killer of British MP Sir David Amess has been handed a life sentence for murder and terrorist offences.
Ali Harbi Ali, who was convicted on Monday of killing the Conservative Southend MP last October, was sentenced at the Old Bailey in London on Wednesday.
"This was a murder that struck at the heart of our democracy," said Mr Justice Sweeney as he passed sentence on Harbi Ali, the London-born son of Somali government official.
Sir David was "a man of the greatest substance" who had "done nothing whatsoever" to justify the fatal knife attack
at his weekly 'surgery' with constituents at a church hall in Leigh-on-Sea, Sweeney said.
The judge said Harbi Ali killed the MP "in revenge for Islamic State's
[Daesh]* losses in Syria" and had "no remorse or shame for what he has done, quite the reverse."
Sir David "fought bravely" against his killer despite being unarmed, Sweeney said, and said "his loss is one of national significance."
The jury took just 18 minutes to reach their guilty verdict on charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism on Monday. Harbi Ali refused to stand in the dock as the decision was delivered, claiming "religious grounds".
Harbi Ali is the son of Harbi Ali Kullane, once the director of media and communications to former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire. Kullane reportedly emigrated to Britain in the 1990s. The Guardian
said Kullane had worked on "anti-extremism
" projects.
* Islamic State, known as Daesh/ISIS/IS, is banned as a terrorist organisation in many nations including Russia.