https://sputniknews.com/20220411/uk-lawmaker-david-amess-murder-suspect-found-guilty-1094671995.html

UK Lawmaker David Amess Murder Suspect Found Guilty

UK Lawmaker David Amess Murder Suspect Found Guilty

Sir David Amess was a Conservative MP for Southend West. He was fatally stabbed in October 2021 as he was attending a meeting with his constituents. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-11T11:57+0000

2022-04-11T11:57+0000

2022-04-11T12:18+0000

uk

sir david amess

murder

court

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0b/1094672690_0:217:2871:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_08af4d629a0b364c86520c10d4a7bc14.jpg

A London judge on Monday found British citizen Ali Harbi Ali, 26, guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess.Harbi Ali, a young man of Somali descent, was described by London's Old Bailey court as a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". He was also found guilty of preparation of terrorism.The suspect is said to have killed Amess as an act of revenge for the lawmaker voting in favour of airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.According to the Associated Press, the jury deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding Harbi Ali guilty. His sentence will be announced later on Wednesday.Amess was killed on 15 October 2021 during a meeting with voters that took place in a church. Harbi Ali stabbed him more than 20 times before the lawmaker died. The man was spotted by CCTV and charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.Amess' murder caused shockwaves in the United Kingdom, prompting calls for improving security for Members of Parliament.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, sir david amess, murder, court