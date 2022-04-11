International
BREAKING: Shehbaz Sharif Elected New Pakistani Prime Minister by National Assembly
UK Lawmaker David Amess Murder Suspect Found Guilty
UK Lawmaker David Amess Murder Suspect Found Guilty
Sir David Amess was a Conservative MP for Southend West. He was fatally stabbed in October 2021 as he was attending a meeting with his constituents. 11.04.2022, Sputnik International
A London judge on Monday found British citizen Ali Harbi Ali, 26, guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess.Harbi Ali, a young man of Somali descent, was described by London's Old Bailey court as a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". He was also found guilty of preparation of terrorism.The suspect is said to have killed Amess as an act of revenge for the lawmaker voting in favour of airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.According to the Associated Press, the jury deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding Harbi Ali guilty. His sentence will be announced later on Wednesday.Amess was killed on 15 October 2021 during a meeting with voters that took place in a church. Harbi Ali stabbed him more than 20 times before the lawmaker died. The man was spotted by CCTV and charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.Amess' murder caused shockwaves in the United Kingdom, prompting calls for improving security for Members of Parliament.
uk, sir david amess, murder, court

UK Lawmaker David Amess Murder Suspect Found Guilty

11:57 GMT 11.04.2022 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 11.04.2022)
A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 17, 2021
A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea, Britain, October 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2022
© REUTERS / Chris Radburn
Sir David Amess was a Conservative MP for Southend West. He was fatally stabbed in October 2021 as he was attending a meeting with his constituents.
A London judge on Monday found British citizen Ali Harbi Ali, 26, guilty of murdering UK lawmaker David Amess.
Harbi Ali, a young man of Somali descent, was described by London's Old Bailey court as a "committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist". He was also found guilty of preparation of terrorism.
"This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs", said Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Counter Terrorism Division, as cited by Reuters. "Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons".
The suspect is said to have killed Amess as an act of revenge for the lawmaker voting in favour of airstrikes on Syria in 2014 and 2015.
According to the Associated Press, the jury deliberated for just 18 minutes before finding Harbi Ali guilty. His sentence will be announced later on Wednesday.
"If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it," Harbi Ali reportedly told the court.
Amess was killed on 15 October 2021 during a meeting with voters that took place in a church. Harbi Ali stabbed him more than 20 times before the lawmaker died. The man was spotted by CCTV and charged with murder and preparing terrorist acts.
Amess' murder caused shockwaves in the United Kingdom, prompting calls for improving security for Members of Parliament.
