Released Bodycam Video Shows Moment MP David Amess' Suspected Killer Was Arrested by Police
Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed on 15 October 2021 during a meeting with his constituents.
Bodycam footage showing the moment two police officers tackled the suspect accused of fatally stabbing British Member of Parliament Sir David Amess has been released online. The video, which was played to the jury in the suspected attacker's case, shows Ali Harbi Ali, a knife-wielding young man of Somalian descent, being detained by police after the attack.It also shows the 26-year-old suspect from Kentish Town in north London, being taken to a police station where he was asked if the crime was domestic or hate-related. Ali can be heard telling the officer: "Terror. Religious".Ali came to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Sir David Amess, 69, was holding a surgery when a politician meets with his or her constituents, and attacked the lawmaker, stabbing him more than 20 times last October. Ali was charged at the Old Bailey in front of Mr Justice Sweeney with murder and preparing terrorist acts but he pleaded not guilty to both charges.The trial continues.
14:38 GMT 25.03.2022
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Conservative MP, David Amess, out from St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea on November 22, 2021, after his funeral service.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Conservative MP, David Amess, out from St Mary's Church in Prittlewell, Southend-on-Sea on November 22, 2021, after his funeral service.
© AFP 2022 / TOLGA AKMEN
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sir David Amess, Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed on 15 October 2021 during a meeting with his constituents.
Bodycam footage showing the moment two police officers tackled the suspect accused of fatally stabbing British Member of Parliament Sir David Amess has been released online.
The video, which was played to the jury in the suspected attacker's case, shows Ali Harbi Ali, a knife-wielding young man of Somalian descent, being detained by police after the attack.
It also shows the 26-year-old suspect from Kentish Town in north London, being taken to a police station where he was asked if the crime was domestic or hate-related. Ali can be heard telling the officer: "Terror. Religious".
Ali came to Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, where Sir David Amess, 69, was holding a surgery when a politician meets with his or her constituents, and attacked the lawmaker, stabbing him more than 20 times last October.
Ali was charged at the Old Bailey in front of Mr Justice Sweeney with murder and preparing terrorist acts but he pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The trial continues.
