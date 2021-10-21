UK Police Charge Ali Harbi Ali With Murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess And Terrorist Offences

A man who was arrested in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday has been charged with murdering Conservative MP Sir David Amess and with terrorist offences.Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from north London, will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon and will probably go on trial next year.Sir David was stabbed to death while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on Friday 15 October.The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, Matt Jukes, made the announcement that Ali had been charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts after discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service.Mr Jukes said: "Today's charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met's Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace."She said: “He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”The CPS said: "Some offences, including murder, can be classed as having ‘a terrorist connection’ to ensure the criminal charges properly reflect the conduct concerned."
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer, have paid tribute in recent days to Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was assassinated while meeting voters in Essex on Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the political establishment.
A man who was arrested in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday has been charged with murdering Conservative MP Sir David Amess and with terrorist offences.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from north London, will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon and will probably go on trial next year.
Sir David was stabbed to death while attending a constituency surgery at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on Friday 15 October.
The Metropolitan Police’s Assistant Commissioner for Specialist Operations, Matt Jukes, made the announcement that Ali had been charged with murder and preparation of terrorist acts after discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service.
Mr Jukes said: "Today's charge is a significant milestone in the case, but the work from my colleagues in the Met's Counter Terrorism Command will continue apace."
Nick Price, Head of the CPS's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021. We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations."
She said: “He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.”
The CPS said: "Some offences, including murder, can be classed as having ‘a terrorist connection’ to ensure the criminal charges properly reflect the conduct concerned."