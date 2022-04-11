https://sputniknews.com/20220411/nsa-adviser-us-will-not-hesitate-to-expel-even-more-russian-diplomats-deemed-spies-1094656786.html

US Will 'Not Hesitate' to Expel Even More Russian Diplomats Deemed 'Spies' - Sullivan

US Will 'Not Hesitate' to Expel Even More Russian Diplomats Deemed 'Spies' - Sullivan

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday that the US will "not hesitate" to expel more Russian diplomats from the country for alleged espionage operations.In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press," Sullivan said Washington is "always on the lookout for anyone connected to espionage or spy services" and "will not hesitate to take further action to declare persona non grata to expel, to kick out further Russian quote unquote ‘diplomats’ if we determine they’re spies."The adviser and the host were discussing the measures undertaken by almost two dozen European countries who have moved to expel dozens of Russian diplomats, along with the fate of the roughly 400 Russian officials still in the US.According to the US Mission to the United Nations, in February, the US moved to expel those "operatives" for allegedly "engaging in espionage activities" that pose a national security threat, noting that such expulsions had been planned for several months and were not necessarily in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.In a separate interview aired on CBS also on Sunday, Sullivan was also pressed about when US diplomats are expected to return to Kiev after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ordered embassy workers to relocate to Lviv more than a month ago and then revealed that staff would spend nights in Poland a week later.Moreover, Sullivan told ABC's This Week that a drive to isolate Russia from the global economy is expected to end in Russia losing its status as "one of the world’s major economies" as a result of the economic pressure applied to them.

