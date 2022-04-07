https://sputniknews.com/20220407/blinken-says-us-may-follow-in-eu-footsteps-in-expelling-russian-diplomats-1094571587.html

Blinken Says US May Follow in EU Footsteps in Expelling Russian Diplomats

Blinken Says US May Follow in EU Footsteps in Expelling Russian Diplomats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may follow in the European Union’s footsteps in expelling Russian diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T22:04+0000

2022-04-07T22:04+0000

2022-04-07T22:04+0000

russian diplomats

expulsion

us

antony blinken

eu

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094571518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6860d975e9a9d86166ed5d5587cc87e.jpg

“We are always looking at this and we’ll continue to do so,” Blinken told reporters when asked whether the United States would follow in the European Union footsteps and expel Russian diplomats.On Wednesday, the European Union declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the bloc personae non gratae for being involved in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the EU foreign policy service said in a statement.The Russian Embassy in the United States said in late March that the State Department, when welcoming EU members' decisions to expel Russian diplomats, contradicts Washington's statements about its commitment to diplomatic work.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that in order to stop the expulsion of US diplomats from Russia, Washington must stop ordering Russian diplomats out of the United States.

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/peskov-not-ruling-out-cutting-diplomatic-ties-with-west-if-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-continues-1094528543.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russian diplomats, expulsion, us, antony blinken, eu