International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/blinken-says-us-may-follow-in-eu-footsteps-in-expelling-russian-diplomats-1094571587.html
Blinken Says US May Follow in EU Footsteps in Expelling Russian Diplomats
Blinken Says US May Follow in EU Footsteps in Expelling Russian Diplomats
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may follow in the European Union’s footsteps in expelling Russian diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T22:04+0000
2022-04-07T22:04+0000
russian diplomats
expulsion
us
antony blinken
eu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094571518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e6860d975e9a9d86166ed5d5587cc87e.jpg
“We are always looking at this and we’ll continue to do so,” Blinken told reporters when asked whether the United States would follow in the European Union footsteps and expel Russian diplomats.On Wednesday, the European Union declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the bloc personae non gratae for being involved in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the EU foreign policy service said in a statement.The Russian Embassy in the United States said in late March that the State Department, when welcoming EU members' decisions to expel Russian diplomats, contradicts Washington's statements about its commitment to diplomatic work.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that in order to stop the expulsion of US diplomats from Russia, Washington must stop ordering Russian diplomats out of the United States.
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/peskov-not-ruling-out-cutting-diplomatic-ties-with-west-if-expulsion-of-russian-diplomats-continues-1094528543.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094571518_51:0:2782:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5a6e51f3a9d113841f458d4df90a0cb6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian diplomats, expulsion, us, antony blinken, eu

Blinken Says US May Follow in EU Footsteps in Expelling Russian Diplomats

22:04 GMT 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEINU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media after a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media after a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may follow in the European Union’s footsteps in expelling Russian diplomats, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.
“We are always looking at this and we’ll continue to do so,” Blinken told reporters when asked whether the United States would follow in the European Union footsteps and expel Russian diplomats.
Blinken said sometimes it is essential to deal with diplomats from various countries who have “an adversarial relationship with the truth.” “That’s part of the job,” he added.
On Wednesday, the European Union declared 19 employees of Russia's Permanent Mission to the bloc personae non gratae for being involved in activities inconsistent their diplomatic status, the EU foreign policy service said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Peskov Not Ruling Out Cutting Diplomatic Ties With West if Expulsion of Russian Diplomats Continues
Yesterday, 15:17 GMT
The Russian Embassy in the United States said in late March that the State Department, when welcoming EU members' decisions to expel Russian diplomats, contradicts Washington's statements about its commitment to diplomatic work.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that in order to stop the expulsion of US diplomats from Russia, Washington must stop ordering Russian diplomats out of the United States.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала