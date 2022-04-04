https://sputniknews.com/20220404/germany-fm-reportedly-declares-40-russian-deplomats-personae-non-gratae-1094475614.html

Germany FM Reportedly Declares 40 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

Kiev accused Russia of killing hundreds of civilians in the city of Bucha, in the Kiev region, which was abandoned by Russian troops on 31 March. Moscow... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has announced that a "substantial number" of Russian diplomats have been expelled because of the "unbelievable brutality" that Moscow allegedly unleashed in the city of Bucha and Ukraine in general. The AFP news agency reported that the move affects 40 diplomats.

