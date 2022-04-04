https://sputniknews.com/20220404/russia-will-demand-a-unsc-meeting-over-situation-in-bucha-after-uks-refusal---1094459861.html
Russia Will Demand a UNSC Meeting Over Situation in Bucha After UK’s Refusal
Russia Will Demand a UNSC Meeting Over Situation in Bucha After UK’s Refusal
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier rejected accusations by Ukraine of killing civilians in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region. The ministry stressed that... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T09:00+0000
2022-04-04T09:00+0000
2022-04-04T09:22+0000
russia
situation in ukraine
ukraine
un
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1094459861.jpg?1649064149
Russia will once again request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the matter of the Ukrainian city of Bucha after a previous request did not receive approval from the UK – another permanent member of the council, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.Moscow originally requested the UNSC meeting to be held on 4 April. Russia wanted to devote the meeting to discussions about the Ukrainian "provocation" in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region and a new "crime by the Kiev regime" – the disruption of peace talks and escalation of violence, Zakharova said.The Russian Defence Ministry earlier slammed photos and video footage allegedly showing the bodies of civilians scattered around the streets of Bucha as staged by Ukrainian authorities to spread them in the Western media and accuse Russian troops of killing them. The Defence Ministry pointed out that Russian forces left the city on 30 March and that the town's mayor reported no bodies on the streets when he confirmed their departure the next day. The footage and the photos only emerged four days later, when the Ukrainian Security Service and the media arrived in Bucha, the ministry's statement said.The ministry stressed that no residents of Bucha were harmed by Russian servicemen while they were there.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg
russia, ukraine, un
Russia Will Demand a UNSC Meeting Over Situation in Bucha After UK’s Refusal
09:00 GMT 04.04.2022 (Updated: 09:22 GMT 04.04.2022)
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier rejected accusations by Ukraine of killing civilians in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region. The ministry stressed that the photos of alleged victims were staged by Kiev to spread them in the Western media.
Russia will once again request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the matter of the Ukrainian city of Bucha after a previous request did not receive approval from the UK – another permanent member of the council, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.
"Yesterday […] the British presidency of the UN Security Council did not agree to a meeting of the Security Council on the situation in Bucha. Russia today will again demand the convening of the UN Security Council in connection with the criminal provocations by the Ukrainian military and radicals in this city", Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Moscow originally requested the UNSC meeting to be held on 4 April. Russia wanted to devote the meeting to discussions about the Ukrainian "provocation" in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region and a new "crime by the Kiev regime" – the disruption of peace talks and escalation of violence, Zakharova said.
The Russian Defence Ministry earlier slammed photos and video footage allegedly showing the bodies of civilians scattered around the streets of Bucha as staged by Ukrainian authorities to spread them in the Western media and accuse Russian troops of killing them. The Defence Ministry pointed out that Russian forces left the city on 30 March and that the town's mayor reported no bodies on the streets when he confirmed their departure the next day. The footage and the photos only emerged four days later, when the Ukrainian Security Service and the media arrived in Bucha, the ministry's statement said.
The ministry stressed that no residents of Bucha were harmed by Russian servicemen while they were there.