Russia Will Demand a UNSC Meeting Over Situation in Bucha After UK’s Refusal

Russia will once again request to hold a UN Security Council meeting on the matter of the Ukrainian city of Bucha after a previous request did not receive approval from the UK – another permanent member of the council, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.Moscow originally requested the UNSC meeting to be held on 4 April. Russia wanted to devote the meeting to discussions about the Ukrainian "provocation" in the city of Bucha in the Kiev region and a new "crime by the Kiev regime" – the disruption of peace talks and escalation of violence, Zakharova said.The Russian Defence Ministry earlier slammed photos and video footage allegedly showing the bodies of civilians scattered around the streets of Bucha as staged by Ukrainian authorities to spread them in the Western media and accuse Russian troops of killing them. The Defence Ministry pointed out that Russian forces left the city on 30 March and that the town's mayor reported no bodies on the streets when he confirmed their departure the next day. The footage and the photos only emerged four days later, when the Ukrainian Security Service and the media arrived in Bucha, the ministry's statement said.The ministry stressed that no residents of Bucha were harmed by Russian servicemen while they were there.

