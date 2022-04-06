International
PepsiCo Presents Cracker Jack's New Character 'Cracker Jill' to Promote Women in Sports
PepsiCo revealed on Tuesday its new character “Cracker Jill” as part of its famous 125-year-old brand “Cracker Jack” to showcase the achievements of women in sports.As part of this campaign, PepsiCo also announced that it is going to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation as a move to empower female athletes.In addition, the company also released a video featuring the singer Normani, who performed a new rendition of the classic baseball melody “Take Me Out to the Ballgame."
03:52 GMT 06.04.2022
Alexandra Kashirina
The company said in a press release that “Cracker Jack" is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to "celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.”
PepsiCo revealed on Tuesday its new character “Cracker Jill” as part of its famous 125-year-old brand “Cracker Jack” to showcase the achievements of women in sports.

“Tapping into the brand's rich history with America's favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year's baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women's Sports Foundation,” the release says.

As part of this campaign, PepsiCo also announced that it is going to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation as a move to empower female athletes.
In addition, the company also released a video featuring the singer Normani, who performed a new rendition of the classic baseball melody “Take Me Out to the Ballgame."
