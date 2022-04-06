https://sputniknews.com/20220406/pepsico-presents-cracker-jacks-new-character-cracker-jill-to-promote-women-in-sports-1094515797.html

PepsiCo Presents Cracker Jack’s New Character ‘Cracker Jill’ to Promote Women in Sports

PepsiCo revealed on Tuesday its new character “Cracker Jill” as part of its famous 125-year-old brand “Cracker Jack” to showcase the achievements of women in sports.As part of this campaign, PepsiCo also announced that it is going to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation as a move to empower female athletes.In addition, the company also released a video featuring the singer Normani, who performed a new rendition of the classic baseball melody “Take Me Out to the Ballgame."

