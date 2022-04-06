https://sputniknews.com/20220406/pepsico-presents-cracker-jacks-new-character-cracker-jill-to-promote-women-in-sports-1094515797.html
PepsiCo Presents Cracker Jack's New Character 'Cracker Jill' to Promote Women in Sports
PepsiCo Presents Cracker Jack’s New Character ‘Cracker Jill’ to Promote Women in Sports
The company said in a press release that "Cracker Jack" is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to "celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports."
PepsiCo revealed on Tuesday its new character “Cracker Jill” as part of its famous 125-year-old brand “Cracker Jack” to showcase the achievements of women in sports.As part of this campaign, PepsiCo also announced that it is going to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation as a move to empower female athletes.In addition, the company also released a video featuring the singer Normani, who performed a new rendition of the classic baseball melody “Take Me Out to the Ballgame."
PepsiCo Presents Cracker Jack’s New Character ‘Cracker Jill’ to Promote Women in Sports
The company said in a press release that “Cracker Jack" is adding a new face to its roster, with the introduction of Cracker Jill™ to "celebrate the women who break down barriers in sports.”
PepsiCo revealed on Tuesday its new character “Cracker Jill” as part of its famous 125-year-old brand “Cracker Jack” to showcase the achievements of women in sports.
“Tapping into the brand's rich history with America's favorite pastime, Cracker Jill™ comes to life through five different representations on a series of special-edition bags, which will be available at the start of this year's baseball season in professional ballparks across the country and through a donation of $5 or more to the Women's Sports Foundation,” the release says.
As part of this campaign, PepsiCo also announced that it is going to donate $200,000 to the nonprofit Women's Sports Foundation as a move to empower female
athletes.
In addition, the company also released a video
featuring the singer Normani, who performed a new rendition of the classic baseball melody “Take Me Out to the Ballgame."