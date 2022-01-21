'Just Disturbing': M&M's Accused of Going 'Woke' Over New Brand Guidelines

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/just-disturbing-mms-accused-of-going-woke-over-new-brand-guidelines-1092424468.html

The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated's announcement that its M&M's mascot characters will be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world" has provoked an online outcry.Netizens responded immediately, jokingly tweeting "the apocalypse has really started" and "it's candy" that is to blame and that they "just got their laugh for the day" over the news."Who asked for a candy to be inclusive?", one user wondered, while another netizen tweeted: "Fixing something that wasn't broken. Why do they need to be more inclusive? It's candy, just candy".Many, on the other hand, accused M&M's of "apparently" being "woke" in light of the new design, tweeting that it is "just disturbing" and describing the firm as "another stupid woke company".The reaction comes amid reports that the redesign pertains to the green M&M character changing her white heeled boots for "laid-back sneakers" as well as the green and brown M&Ms starting to look like a "force supporting women".Mars Wrigley's Chief Growth Officer Cathryn Sleight has since argued that "as one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M's?"

