Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220121/just-disturbing-mms-accused-of-going-woke-over-new-brand-guidelines-1092424468.html
'Just Disturbing': M&M's Accused of Going 'Woke' Over New Brand Guidelines
'Just Disturbing': M&M's Accused of Going 'Woke' Over New Brand Guidelines
One of the design-related changes involves the green M&M character swapping her white heeled go-go boots for "cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her... 21.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-21T11:15+0000
2022-01-21T11:15+0000
us
mars
twitter
design
netizens
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092420005_0:47:910:559_1920x0_80_0_0_369ed4e9418432ef70adf952bab2c681.jpg
The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated's announcement that its M&amp;M's mascot characters will be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world" has provoked an online outcry.Netizens responded immediately, jokingly tweeting "the apocalypse has really started" and "it's candy" that is to blame and that they "just got their laugh for the day" over the news."Who asked for a candy to be inclusive?", one user wondered, while another netizen tweeted: "Fixing something that wasn't broken. Why do they need to be more inclusive? It's candy, just candy".Many, on the other hand, accused M&amp;M's of "apparently" being "woke" in light of the new design, tweeting that it is "just disturbing" and describing the firm as "another stupid woke company".The reaction comes amid reports that the redesign pertains to the green M&amp;M character changing her white heeled boots for "laid-back sneakers" as well as the green and brown M&amp;Ms starting to look like a "force supporting women".Mars Wrigley's Chief Growth Officer Cathryn Sleight has since argued that "as one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&amp;M's?"
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/15/1092420005_51:0:858:605_1920x0_80_0_0_aaf77001e39c17af8ba21c565c58db2d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, mars, twitter, design, netizens

'Just Disturbing': M&M's Accused of Going 'Woke' Over New Brand Guidelines

11:15 GMT 21.01.2022
CC0 / / M&Ms characters
M&Ms characters - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
One of the design-related changes involves the green M&M character swapping her white heeled go-go boots for "cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence".
The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated's announcement that its M&M's mascot characters will be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world" has provoked an online outcry.

The company said in a statement that "at Mars we believe that in the world we want tomorrow, society is inclusive", and that "as one of our most iconic brands, M&M's is announcing a new global commitment to create a world where everyone feels they belong".

Netizens responded immediately, jokingly tweeting "the apocalypse has really started" and "it's candy" that is to blame and that they "just got their laugh for the day" over the news.
"Who asked for a candy to be inclusive?", one user wondered, while another netizen tweeted: "Fixing something that wasn't broken. Why do they need to be more inclusive? It's candy, just candy".
Many, on the other hand, accused M&M's of "apparently" being "woke" in light of the new design, tweeting that it is "just disturbing" and describing the firm as "another stupid woke company".
The reaction comes amid reports that the redesign pertains to the green M&M character changing her white heeled boots for "laid-back sneakers" as well as the green and brown M&Ms starting to look like a "force supporting women".
Mars Wrigley's Chief Growth Officer Cathryn Sleight has since argued that "as one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M's?"
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese