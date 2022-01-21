'Just Disturbing': M&M's Accused of Going 'Woke' Over New Brand Guidelines

The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated's announcement that its M&M's mascot characters will be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world" has provoked an online outcry.Netizens responded immediately, jokingly tweeting "the apocalypse has really started" and "it's candy" that is to blame and that they "just got their laugh for the day" over the news."Who asked for a candy to be inclusive?", one user wondered, while another netizen tweeted: "Fixing something that wasn't broken. Why do they need to be more inclusive? It's candy, just candy".Many, on the other hand, accused M&M's of "apparently" being "woke" in light of the new design, tweeting that it is "just disturbing" and describing the firm as "another stupid woke company".The reaction comes amid reports that the redesign pertains to the green M&M character changing her white heeled boots for "laid-back sneakers" as well as the green and brown M&Ms starting to look like a "force supporting women".Mars Wrigley's Chief Growth Officer Cathryn Sleight has since argued that "as one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M's?"
One of the design-related changes involves the green M&M character swapping her white heeled go-go boots for "cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence".
The candy manufacturer Mars Incorporated's announcement that its M&M's mascot characters will be redesigned to promote a "more dynamic and progressive world" has provoked an online outcry.
The company said in a statement that "at Mars we believe that in the world we want tomorrow, society is inclusive", and that "as one of our most iconic brands, M&M's is announcing a new global commitment to create a world where everyone feels they belong".
Netizens responded immediately, jokingly tweeting "the apocalypse has really started" and "it's candy" that is to blame and that they "just got their laugh for the day" over the news.
Fixing something that wasn't broken. Why do they need to be more inclusive?It's candy, just candy. The green M&m boots were just fine. Are they gonna make the brown m&m stop wearing her heels? Are we gonna have to sonic the hedgehog this? 😡
I have bought my last pack of M&M's. Companies push their woke agendas I do not buy their product. Business 101 is focus on your products not politics. Where are all the entrepreneurs? What a great time to take market share from large company's.
The reaction comes amid reports that the redesign pertains to the green M&M character changing her white heeled boots for "laid-back sneakers" as well as the green and brown M&Ms starting to look like a "force supporting women".
Mars Wrigley's Chief Growth Officer Cathryn Sleight has since argued that "as one of the world's most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M's?"