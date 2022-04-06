https://sputniknews.com/20220406/elon-musk-wont-get-special-treatment-after-joining-board-of-directors-says-twitter-spokesperson-1094522114.html
Elon Musk Won't Get Special Treatment After Joining Board of Directors, Says Twitter Spokesperson
While Tesla CEO Elon Musk is all gung-ho about earning a seat on the board of directors of Twitter, the spokesperson for the microblogging site has set the record straight, saying that Musk will not get special treatment on the platform. He will have to follow the same Twitter rules as everyone else, the spokesperson said.In a statement to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Adrian Zamora claimed the platform is "committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules".Since Musk became the largest shareholder in Twitter, speculation has run rife about a possible change in Twitter policy and the introduction of new features like an "edit button".Zamora also clarified that board members are not able to make decisions about Twitter's policies. However, they do play a big role in providing guidance and feedback. "Our policy decisions are not determined by the Board or shareholders", Zamora told The Verge. Musk, who is an avid Twitter user and a big influencer on the platform, has been critical of Twitter's policies and said it has failed to uphold the principles of free speech.After Musk revealed that he had purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, the platform's CEO Parag Agrawal confirmed the tech tycoon would serve as a Class-II director on the company's board until 2024.
