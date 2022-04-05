https://sputniknews.com/20220405/elon-the-king-maker-how-musk-may-reshuffle-twitter-and-hold-influence-over-political-players-1094508808.html

Elon the King Maker? How Musk May Reshuffle Twitter and Hold Influence Over Political Players

Elon the King Maker? How Musk May Reshuffle Twitter and Hold Influence Over Political Players

Entrepreneur, business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter to become the social media's top shareholder. Musk has long... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T19:19+0000

2022-04-05T19:19+0000

2022-04-05T19:19+0000

us

world

opinion

silicon valley

twitter

elon musk

jack dorsey

social media

economic growth

politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090553195_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7bb266371084b5a5b639195ee85cbfde.jpg

"The best way of influencing a company's policies is to buy a stake in it," says Dr. Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne. "The larger the stake, the better the prospects of changing policies. I am not a soothsayer on Musk's intentions, but this move is no accident."Prior to buying Twitter stakes, Musk polled his over 80 million followers on the platform in March 2022, asking them if they believe Twitter "rigorously adheres" to the concept of free speech. Over 70% of his followers said "no." After that, the magnate expressed his desire to start his own media platform.Having become Twitter's largest shareholder, Musk came up with yet another poll on 5 April, asking netizens whether they want an edit button. Many Twitter users have been asking for an edit button for years, according to Engadget. The poll is not being taken lightly, as Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has signaled that it would have important consequences. Parag Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey after the latter resigned in November. According to Bloomberg, Agrawal vowed to "increase accountability, make decisions faster and to improve product execution." His major goal is to increase annual revenue to $7.5 billion and reach 315 million daily users by the end of 2023. Apparently, Agrawal and Musk are ready for some change for the sake of rapid growth.Elson has drawn attention to the fact that Twitter Inc. stock went up after Musk's investment. According to Bloomberg, Twitter shares surged as much as 27% while its stake is now worth about $2.89 billion."My bet would be that [Musk is] trying to force a change in policy and force some kind of an increase in the stock price," says the academic. "That's why he would have invested to begin with."Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel also does not rule out that Musk might try to change Twitter's strategy "from within":Given that Donald Trump once masterfully exploited the Twitter platform to play politics, one might wonder whether Musk is considering a political career too."Who knows?" says Elson. "Indeed, if politics is name recognition, [Musk] certainly has it. Of course, Donald Trump was able to achieve both. So who knows? He's out of surprises."According to Kampmark, Musk has already become a "political figure" despite not formally entering politics. "There are social intentions in his moves, but these come with political effects," the senior lecturer says, adding that "vanity is incurable" and that it is good to have a social media platform ready to do one's political bidding.Even though Elon Musk is not eligible to be US president or vice president due to the fact that he was born to foreign parents outside the United States, he can certainly hold influence over many actors in the system, according to Ortel.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, silicon valley, twitter, elon musk, jack dorsey, social media, economic growth, politics, tesla