https://sputniknews.com/20220405/vote-carefully-says-twitter-boss-after-elon-musk-holds-poll-to-introduce-edit-button-to-site-1094492218.html

'Vote Carefully', Says Twitter Boss After Elon Musk Holds Poll to Introduce 'Edit Button' to Site

'Vote Carefully', Says Twitter Boss After Elon Musk Holds Poll to Introduce 'Edit Button' to Site

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has become the largest shareholder in Twitter after he bought very nearly 73.5 million (73,486,938) shares last... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T09:39+0000

2022-04-05T09:39+0000

2022-04-05T10:04+0000

society

elon musk

elon musk

twitter

tesla

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_e9abf2deee99e28a780b9f5d877160a1.jpg

Elon Musk took to Twitter to conduct a poll on whether users should have an edit button on the microblogging site to modify tweets, a feature that has so fat been unavailable."Do you want an edit button?", Musk asked the Twitterati, giving a polling option.Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, responding to Musk's tweet, highlighted the "consequences" of the poll result and urged users to vote "carefully"."The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully", Agrawal said. More than two million people voted, of which 73.7 percent said "yes" (or "yse") to an edit button on Twitter and 26.3 percent said "no" (or rather "on") to it. Musk has recently been critical of Twitter's policies and said it has failed to uphold the principles of free speech.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

society, elon musk, elon musk, twitter, tesla, spacex