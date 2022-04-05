https://sputniknews.com/20220405/vote-carefully-says-twitter-boss-after-elon-musk-holds-poll-to-introduce-edit-button-to-site-1094492218.html
'Vote Carefully', Says Twitter Boss After Elon Musk Holds Poll to Introduce 'Edit Button' to Site
'Vote Carefully', Says Twitter Boss After Elon Musk Holds Poll to Introduce 'Edit Button' to Site
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has become the largest shareholder in Twitter after he bought very nearly 73.5 million (73,486,938) shares last... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-05T09:39+0000
2022-04-05T09:39+0000
2022-04-05T10:04+0000
society
elon musk
elon musk
twitter
tesla
spacex
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_e9abf2deee99e28a780b9f5d877160a1.jpg
Elon Musk took to Twitter to conduct a poll on whether users should have an edit button on the microblogging site to modify tweets, a feature that has so fat been unavailable."Do you want an edit button?", Musk asked the Twitterati, giving a polling option.Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, responding to Musk's tweet, highlighted the "consequences" of the poll result and urged users to vote "carefully"."The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully", Agrawal said. More than two million people voted, of which 73.7 percent said "yes" (or "yse") to an edit button on Twitter and 26.3 percent said "no" (or rather "on") to it. Musk has recently been critical of Twitter's policies and said it has failed to uphold the principles of free speech.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_8e03c26042f14361fee13534219b1a0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
society, elon musk, elon musk, twitter, tesla, spacex
'Vote Carefully', Says Twitter Boss After Elon Musk Holds Poll to Introduce 'Edit Button' to Site
09:39 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 10:04 GMT 05.04.2022)
Tesla and SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has become the largest shareholder in Twitter after he bought very nearly 73.5 million (73,486,938) shares last month and has accumulated a 9.2 percent stake in the social media platform.
Elon Musk
took to Twitter to conduct a poll on whether users should have an edit button on the microblogging site to modify tweets, a feature that has so fat been unavailable.
"Do you want an edit button?", Musk
asked the Twitterati, giving a polling option.
Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, responding to Musk's tweet, highlighted the "consequences" of the poll result and urged users to vote "carefully".
"The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully", Agrawal said.
More than two million people voted, of which 73.7 percent said "yes" (or "yse") to an edit button on Twitter and 26.3 percent said "no" (or rather "on") to it.
Musk has recently been critical of Twitter's policies
and said it has failed to uphold the principles of free speech.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus