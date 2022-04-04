https://sputniknews.com/20220404/twitter-stocks-up-by-over-a-quarter-after-elon-musk-buys-9-stake-1094464265.html
Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake
Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake
The announcement of Elon Musk taking a major stake in Twitter came less than a fortnight after he slammed the Big Tech behemoth for purportedly censoring and... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T12:37+0000
2022-04-04T12:37+0000
2022-04-04T12:37+0000
us
business
twitter
tesla motors
elon musk
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_e9abf2deee99e28a780b9f5d877160a1.jpg
Twitter's share price has jumped more than 25 percent after Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant he recently criticised.The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that the South African-born billionaire owned 73,486,938 shares in Twitter, with a value of $2.89 billion based on Friday's closing price.Twitter shares jumped by more than 25 percent in pre-market trading on the news.Musk had recently attacked Twitter for allegedly censoring posts and banning users, and threatened to set up a rival site."Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy", Musk tweeted on 26 March. "What should be done?", he queried, adding: "Is a new platform needed?"One market analyst speculated that Musk might be planning a takeover of the Big Tech firm founded by fellow billionaire nerd Jack Dorsey."Musk could try to take a more aggressive stance here on Twitter. This eventually could lead to some sort of buyout", Dan Ives of Wedbush told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "This makes sense given what Musk has at least been talking about, at least from a social media perspective".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220327/new-rival-for-twitter-elon-musk-considers-creating-alternative-free-speech-platform-1094231262.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_8e03c26042f14361fee13534219b1a0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
us, business, twitter, tesla motors, elon musk, big tech
Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake
The announcement of Elon Musk taking a major stake in Twitter came less than a fortnight after he slammed the Big Tech behemoth for purportedly censoring and blocking users, and mooted setting up a rival social media site.
Twitter's share price has jumped more than 25 percent after Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk
bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant he recently criticised.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that the South African-born billionaire owned 73,486,938 shares in Twitter
, with a value of $2.89 billion based on Friday's closing price.
Twitter shares jumped by more than 25 percent in pre-market trading on the news.
Musk had recently attacked Twitter for allegedly censoring posts
and banning users
, and threatened to set up a rival site.
"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy", Musk tweeted
on 26 March. "What should be done?", he queried, adding: "Is a new platform needed?"
One market analyst speculated that Musk might be planning a takeover of the Big Tech firm founded by fellow billionaire nerd Jack Dorsey
.
"Musk could try to take a more aggressive stance here on Twitter. This eventually could lead to some sort of buyout", Dan Ives of Wedbush told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "This makes sense given what Musk has at least been talking about, at least from a social media perspective".
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus