International
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/twitter-stocks-up-by-over-a-quarter-after-elon-musk-buys-9-stake-1094464265.html
Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake
Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake
The announcement of Elon Musk taking a major stake in Twitter came less than a fortnight after he slammed the Big Tech behemoth for purportedly censoring and... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-04T12:37+0000
2022-04-04T12:37+0000
us
business
twitter
tesla motors
elon musk
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_e9abf2deee99e28a780b9f5d877160a1.jpg
Twitter's share price has jumped more than 25 percent after Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant he recently criticised.The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that the South African-born billionaire owned 73,486,938 shares in Twitter, with a value of $2.89 billion based on Friday's closing price.Twitter shares jumped by more than 25 percent in pre-market trading on the news.Musk had recently attacked Twitter for allegedly censoring posts and banning users, and threatened to set up a rival site."Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy", Musk tweeted on 26 March. "What should be done?", he queried, adding: "Is a new platform needed?"One market analyst speculated that Musk might be planning a takeover of the Big Tech firm founded by fellow billionaire nerd Jack Dorsey."Musk could try to take a more aggressive stance here on Twitter. This eventually could lead to some sort of buyout", Dan Ives of Wedbush told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "This makes sense given what Musk has at least been talking about, at least from a social media perspective".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
https://sputniknews.com/20220327/new-rival-for-twitter-elon-musk-considers-creating-alternative-free-speech-platform-1094231262.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094464463_0:0:2630:1974_1920x0_80_0_0_8e03c26042f14361fee13534219b1a0e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, business, twitter, tesla motors, elon musk, big tech

Twitter Stocks Up by Over a Quarter After Elon Musk Buys 9% Stake

12:37 GMT 04.04.2022
© REUTERS / Rebecca CookFILE PHOTO: Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2022
© REUTERS / Rebecca Cook
Subscribe
US
India
Global
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
The announcement of Elon Musk taking a major stake in Twitter came less than a fortnight after he slammed the Big Tech behemoth for purportedly censoring and blocking users, and mooted setting up a rival social media site.
Twitter's share price has jumped more than 25 percent after Tesla Motors founder Elon Musk bought a 9.2 percent stake in the social media giant he recently criticised.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that the South African-born billionaire owned 73,486,938 shares in Twitter, with a value of $2.89 billion based on Friday's closing price.
Twitter shares jumped by more than 25 percent in pre-market trading on the news.
Musk had recently attacked Twitter for allegedly censoring posts and banning users, and threatened to set up a rival site.
"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy", Musk tweeted on 26 March. "What should be done?", he queried, adding: "Is a new platform needed?"
CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2022
New Rival for Twitter? Elon Musk Considers Creating Alternative Free Speech Platform
27 March, 07:24 GMT
One market analyst speculated that Musk might be planning a takeover of the Big Tech firm founded by fellow billionaire nerd Jack Dorsey.
"Musk could try to take a more aggressive stance here on Twitter. This eventually could lead to some sort of buyout", Dan Ives of Wedbush told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "This makes sense given what Musk has at least been talking about, at least from a social media perspective".
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала