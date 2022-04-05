https://sputniknews.com/20220405/putin-western-partners-try-to-blame-economic-policy-mistakes-on-russia-1094502355.html

Putin: Western Partners Try to Blame Economic Policy Mistakes on Russia

Putin: Western Partners Try to Blame Economic Policy Mistakes on Russia

Since the beginning of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Russian economy, among other sectors, has been hit by harsh Western... 05.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-05T13:02+0000

2022-04-05T13:02+0000

2022-04-05T13:24+0000

world

russia

energy

food

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The West is seeking to pin the blame for its economic policy mistakes on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.According to the president, Western nations are also trying to solve problems in the energy sector at Russia's expense by attempting to nationalise Russian property.The deteriorating situation with food and energy prices is a result of the West's actions, Putin said. He poined at how the work of Russian and Belarusian enterprises is being blocked, and the West's own production is hindered by high gas prices, which is "also a result of their actions".One of the factors worsening the situation in the global energy sector is the pressure that the Russian gas company Gazprom faces, Putin noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, russia, energy, food, economy