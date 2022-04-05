https://sputniknews.com/20220405/putin-western-partners-try-to-blame-economic-policy-mistakes-on-russia-1094502355.html
The West is seeking to pin the blame for its economic policy mistakes on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.According to the president, Western nations are also trying to solve problems in the energy sector at Russia's expense by attempting to nationalise Russian property.The deteriorating situation with food and energy prices is a result of the West's actions, Putin said. He poined at how the work of Russian and Belarusian enterprises is being blocked, and the West's own production is hindered by high gas prices, which is "also a result of their actions".One of the factors worsening the situation in the global energy sector is the pressure that the Russian gas company Gazprom faces, Putin noted.
13:02 GMT 05.04.2022 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 05.04.2022)
Being updated
Since the beginning of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in late February, the Russian economy, among other sectors, has been hit by harsh Western sanctions that targeted not only the country's businesses and finances, but also media outlets, culture, sports, and other areas.
The West is seeking to pin the blame for its economic policy mistakes on Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"As you know, the situation on the global food market has become noticeably more complicated over the past two years", Putin said. "Mistakes in the economic, energy, and food policies of developed countries led to a sharp rise in food prices around the world two years ago. And the situation has only deteriorated in recent weeks".
According to the president, Western nations are also trying to solve problems in the energy sector at Russia's expense by attempting to nationalise Russian property.
"We can go far if we go like that", the Russian president warned. "Let no one forget that this is a double-edged weapon".
The deteriorating situation with food and energy prices is a result of the West's actions, Putin said. He poined at how the work of Russian and Belarusian enterprises is being blocked, and the West's own production is hindered by high gas prices, which is "also a result of their actions".
One of the factors worsening the situation in the global energy sector is the pressure that the Russian gas company Gazprom faces, Putin noted.
"The situation in the energy sector is deteriorating as a result of non-market, rude measures, including administrative pressure on our company Gazprom in some European countries", the president explained.