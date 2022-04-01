https://sputniknews.com/20220401/austria-hungary-say-no-substitute-to-russian-gas-as-germanys-basf-warns-of-worst-crisis-since-wwii-1094388944.html

Austria, Hungary Say No Substitute to Russian Gas as Germany’s BASF Warns of Worst Crisis Since WWII

President Putin signed a decree on Thursday ordering countries which have slapped sanctions on Russia to pay for natural gas in rubles starting Friday.

Officials in Austria and Hungary say there’s no alternative to Russian natural gas, with Budapest stressing that more costly American-sourced LNG is not a realistic substitute.“Replacing cheap Russian gas with expensive American gas” is an “absurd” proposal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio on Friday.The politician noted that 85 percent of Hungary’s gas supplies and 64 percent of the country’s oil comes from Russia, and that geography puts limits on Budapest’s ability to diversify its sources of energy.Austrian energy giant OMV CEO Alfred Stern echoed Orban’s concerns, saying that there was no LNG alternative for Austria.‘Worst Crisis Since WWII’Austria’s neighbour Germany, whose leaders have so far publicly refused to be “blackmailed” into paying for Russia’s gas in rubles, while privately inquiring about how such ruble payments could be made, is facing a similar dilemma, with Berlin activating an emergency plan to cope with supply disruptions and preparing to institute gas rationing. Russian deliveries made up 55 percent of the European industrial giant’s gas consumption in 2021, with Germany’s underground gas storage tanks down to 25 percent of capacity this week.Martin Brudermuller, CEO of German chemicals giant BASF, has characterized Berlin’s plans to boycott ruble-priced gas as a “highly irresponsible experiment,” and stressed that Germans underestimate the true risks of such a step.Moscow’s push to have ‘unfriendly states’ –i.e. those that have introduced crushing sanctions against Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, followed the moves by the EU and the US to freeze some $300 billion in Russian reserves trapped abroad.President Putin announced the ‘rubles-for-gas’ scheme last week, giving the central bank, the relevant government agencies and Gazprom time to prepare, and signed a decree on the matter on Thursday. The text of the decree has been published, and provides detailed instructions on how the ruble payments can be made.

