Gazprom Germania GmbH Temporarily Placed Under Trusteeship of Federal Network Agency

Gazprom Germania GmbH Temporarily Placed Under Trusteeship of Federal Network Agency

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree demanding that all payments for Russian gas be made in rubles where "unfriendly" countries were... 04.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Gazprom Germania GmbH company is being transferred to be under the trusteeship of the Federal Network Agency, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced on Monday.The German regulator will control Gazprom Germania until 30 September, according to the minister.Gazprom Germania GmbH was a subsidiary of Gazprom Export (part of Gazprom). The company is engaged in natural gas trading throughout Europe, and has a network of gas filling stations in Germany. On 31 March, the Gazprom Group ceased participation in the German Gazprom Germania GmbH and all its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd.Habeck also said that Berlin is working to ensure Germany's independence from Russian gas "since the day I became minister".According to the minister, the issue of reducing Germany's dependence on Russian gas is a "national security matter" for Berlin.In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, ordering that all contracts for gas supplies with companies registered in "unfriendly" countries be settled in rubles. The measure only concerns Gazprom's pipeline exports, with the company expecting to receive first ruble payments in late April and May.Following the reports that the German Economy Ministry is mulling nationalizing the subsidiaries of the Russian energy giants in Germany, the Kremlin said that such a plan is "unacceptable" and would "seriously violate international law and all conceivable and unthinkable rules and laws."The German government, however, did not comment on the reports on potential nationalization of the Gazprom subsidiaries.

