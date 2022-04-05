https://sputniknews.com/20220405/hungarian-company-mvm-discussing-with-gazprom-gas-payments-in-rubles-russian-ambassador-says-1094485751.html

Hungarian Company MVM Discussing With Gazprom Gas Payments in Rubles, Russian Ambassador Says

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Hungarian energy company MVM is discussing with Russian energy giant Gazprom the issue of making gas payments in the Russian currency...

"State energy company MVM, which signed... a long-term contract with Gazprom Export, is discussing these issues [on making payments in rubles]," Stanislavov said.On March 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the transfer of natural gas payments for EU countries and other states that introduced restrictive measures into rubles in order to stop using dollars, euros and a number of other currencies in settlements. Then the president signed a relevant decree and said Russia would consider unfriendly countries' failure to pay in rubles from April 1 as non-fulfillment of obligations under gas contracts.

