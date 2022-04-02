'Psychopathic Mindset': Hindu Organisation Slams US Senators 'Calling for Putin's Murder'
© REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVISActivists of Hindu Sena, a Hindu right-wing group, hold placards and flags as they take part in a march in support of Russia, as the invasion of Ukraine continues, in Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, March 6, 2022.
Hindu Sena, a Hindu nationalist organisation, has been steadfast in its support for Russia in India. While it had organised a march to support Moscow in the heart of New Delhi last month, on Thursday, it called Volodymyr Zelensky "enemy number one of Ukrainians".
Hindu Sena, a right-wing organisation based in India's national capital Delhi, has slammed US Senators who have called for the "murder" of President Vladimir Putin over Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
The group's chief Gupta has dubbed these American lawmakers people with a "psychopathic mindset".
Commenting on the ongoing Ukraine crisis, Hindu Sena accused the administration under US President Joe Biden of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
"After the pandemic, Mr. Biden's administration has failed to revive American economy and has been actively involved in escalating the Ukraine-Russia Crisis, making scapegoats of Ukrainians & Russian citizens, damaging their livelihood irreversibly, and VP Kamala Harris giggling at their misery is disgusting," the Hindu Sena chief said in a statement.
For months, Putin had been asking for written guarantees from the US and its Western allies that it wouldn't bring Ukraine under the NATO umbrella, pointing out that NATO's expansion to the East represents a threat to the country's national security, to no avail.
With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hell-bent on joining NATO, Moscow began its military operation against the country on 24 February with the Russian president declaring that their goal was to "demilitarise and denazify" the neighbouring nation.
The launch of the operation followed appeals from the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for help due to continuing shelling of the republics' territory by Ukrainian forces.
Hindu Sena noted that if America didn't curb its imperialistic tendencies, the country's predominance on the world stage would end soon.
"We hope Mr. Biden's administration comes to their senses and does the right thing or this would just be the beginning of the end of American supremacy," Gupta continued.
However, the Hindutva group's sharpest remarks for the United States were reserved over the latter's unending insinuations regarding India's decision to purchase oil and sign trade pacts with Russia in the face of unprecedented sanctions.
"India doesn't need History lessons from a country which invaded Yugoslavia and Iraq without even a United Nations approval, and has destroyed at least a dozen countries for not bending their knee to American Imperialism," the Hindu Sena asserted. "India is a sovereign nation and we the Indian citizens are offended by the confused attitude of Mr. Biden's administration, when India has nothing to do with the Ukraine-Russia Crisis".
In the last few weeks, the US has tried hard to create a rift between Moscow and New Delhi, with the country's Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh warning India that there would be consequences if it decided to open a different route to do trade with Russia.
Hindu Sena is an outfit founded by ex-Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) associate Vishnu Gupta in 2011. RSS is the ideological mentor of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).