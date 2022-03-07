International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
'Ukraine Never Supported India': Hindu Organisation Marches to Back Russia – Video
'Ukraine Never Supported India': Hindu Organisation Marches to Back Russia – Video
India opted to abstain from voting on the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. India's Permanent... 07.03.2022, Sputnik International
Members of a Hindu organisation – Hindu Sena – have marched in support of Russia in central Delhi.In a video shared by social media users, Hindu Sena group members can be seen carrying India and Russia's national flags and raising slogans in favour of Moscow amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.During the hour-long march, the participants raised slogans like "We are with you. Russia, carry on with your struggle" and "Long live Russia-India friendship.""Russia has always supported India. We are a natural and traditional ally," Gupta said while alleging that "Ukraine never supported India at the UN or any international platform."He also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "rat," adding that he's "acting in front of the world."
'Ukraine Never Supported India': Hindu Organisation Marches to Back Russia – Video

11:20 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 07.03.2022)
Supporters and activists of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, take part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
India opted to abstain from voting on the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti stated that differences could only be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.
Members of a Hindu organisation – Hindu Sena – have marched in support of Russia in central Delhi.
Supporters and activists of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, take part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
In a video shared by social media users, Hindu Sena group members can be seen carrying India and Russia's national flags and raising slogans in favour of Moscow amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
During the hour-long march, the participants raised slogans like "We are with you. Russia, carry on with your struggle" and "Long live Russia-India friendship."
A supporter of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a placard as he takes part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
"I personally believe that India, rather than abstaining, should have voted in favour of Russia at the UNSC and put our boots on the ground to safeguard our citizens and support Russia against the fascist, racist Ukraine," stated Hindu Sena's National President Vishnu Gupta.
"Russia has always supported India. We are a natural and traditional ally," Gupta said while alleging that "Ukraine never supported India at the UN or any international platform."
He also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "rat," adding that he's "acting in front of the world."
