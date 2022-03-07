https://sputniknews.com/20220307/ukraine-never-supported-india-hindu-organisation-marches-to-support-russia--video-1093652724.html

'Ukraine Never Supported India': Hindu Organisation Marches to Back Russia – Video

Members of a Hindu organisation – Hindu Sena – have marched in support of Russia in central Delhi.In a video shared by social media users, Hindu Sena group members can be seen carrying India and Russia's national flags and raising slogans in favour of Moscow amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.During the hour-long march, the participants raised slogans like "We are with you. Russia, carry on with your struggle" and "Long live Russia-India friendship.""Russia has always supported India. We are a natural and traditional ally," Gupta said while alleging that "Ukraine never supported India at the UN or any international platform."He also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "rat," adding that he's "acting in front of the world."

