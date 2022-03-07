'Ukraine Never Supported India': Hindu Organisation Marches to Back Russia – Video
11:20 GMT 07.03.2022 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 07.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINSupporters and activists of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, take part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
India opted to abstain from voting on the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution condemning Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti stated that differences could only be solved through dialogue and diplomacy.
Members of a Hindu organisation – Hindu Sena – have marched in support of Russia in central Delhi.
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINSupporters and activists of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, take part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
Supporters and activists of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, take part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
In a video shared by social media users, Hindu Sena group members can be seen carrying India and Russia's national flags and raising slogans in favour of Moscow amid its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
Hindu Sena Supports Russia*— Hindu Sena🕉️ (@HinduSenaOrg) March 6, 2022
Today, 6th March 2022, Hindu Sena rallied in Delhi's Cannaught Place in support of Russia. pic.twitter.com/xiGi35gSV4
During the hour-long march, the participants raised slogans like "We are with you. Russia, carry on with your struggle" and "Long live Russia-India friendship."
© AFP 2022 / SAJJAD HUSSAINA supporter of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a placard as he takes part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
A supporter of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, holds a placard as he takes part in a march in support of Russia during the ongoing Russia-West tensions on Ukraine, in New Delhi on March 6, 2022.
"I personally believe that India, rather than abstaining, should have voted in favour of Russia at the UNSC and put our boots on the ground to safeguard our citizens and support Russia against the fascist, racist Ukraine," stated Hindu Sena's National President Vishnu Gupta.
"Russia has always supported India. We are a natural and traditional ally," Gupta said while alleging that "Ukraine never supported India at the UN or any international platform."
He also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "rat," adding that he's "acting in front of the world."